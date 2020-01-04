Reports: Drummond's name arising in trade talks

Andre Drummond, the Detroit All-Star center who has spent his eight-year career with the Pistons, is the subject of trade talks, according to multiple reports. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski cited league sources as saying the Pistons and Hawks have been in discussions. In return for Drummond, a two-time All-Star and a third-team All-NBA selection in 2015-16, the Pistons would receive a 2020 first-round pick that the Hawks acquired from Brooklyn and expiring contracts, among other assets.

With the NBA trade deadline still a month away on Feb. 6, the interest in the 6-10 Drummond, who has led the NBA in rebounding three times and is atop the list at 15.8 boards per game beginning play Saturday, extends wider, according to Yahoo Sports' Vincent Goodwill. Goodwill lists Eastern Conference contenders Boston and Toronto and Western Conference power Dallas as showing interest, saying Drummond, 26, has relationships with Kristaps Porzingis of the Mavericks and Kyle Lowry of the Raptors.

Wojnarowski reported that while Drummond is a favorite of ownership, there is a realization that it might be time to capitalize on what assets he might provide in a trade. The team appears stuck with the final two years and $76 million on the contract of injury-plagued Blake Griffin. Yahoo Sports also reported that the Hawks' Trae Young and Drummond are friends, and the team could be under pressure to get more help for Young, who has expressed frustration with the mounting losses in his first two seasons with the Hawks, according to The Athletic.

The Hawks are 7-28 and last in the Eastern Conference. The Pistons are 12-23 and 11th in the conference, who enter play Saturday four games out of eighth place and a playoff position. Drummond has career averages of 14.3 points and 13.8 rebounds and 1.6 blocks per game in 33.6 minutes. He has played at least 78 games per season since his rookie season, when appeared in 60 games, 10 as a starter. He was the Pistons' first-round draft pick (ninth overall) in 2012 out of St. Thomas More School in Connecticut.

