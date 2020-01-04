Cricketer Harbhajan expresses concern over Gurdwara Nankana Sahib attack

Cricketer Harbhajan Singh on Saturday expressed concern over a mob attack on the revered Gurdwara Nankana Sahib in Pakistan and urged Prime Minister Imran Khan to intervene. The veteran off-spinner shared on Twitter two videos of Mohammad Hassan, who was leading the mob and threatening to build a mosque in place of the historic Sikh shrine.

"Don't know what's wrong with some people, why can't they live in peace. Mohammad Hassan openly threatens to destroy Nankana Sahib Gurdwara and build the mosque in that place..very sad to see this," Singh tweeted on Saturday. "God is one..let's not divide it and create hate among each other's.. let's be human first and respect each other.. Mohammad Hassan openly threatens to destroy Nankana Sahib Gurdwara and build the mosque in that place," he wrote in another tweet tagging Pakistan Prime Minister Khan.

A mob on Friday attacked the shrine where the Sikhism founder Guru Nanak Dev was born. Reports suggested that hundreds of angry residents at Nankana Sahib pelted the Sikh pilgrims with stones.

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh and the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Friday had expressed concern over the developments. Amarinder had appealed to Imran Khan to ensure that the devotees stranded at the gurdwara are rescued, while SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal had urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take up the issue with his Pakistani counterpart.

