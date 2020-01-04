Left Menu
Development News Edition

Lagat, Alemu to defend Tata Mumbai Marathon titles

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 04-01-2020 15:02 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-01-2020 14:58 IST
Lagat, Alemu to defend Tata Mumbai Marathon titles
File photo Image Credit: Flickr

Defending champions Cosmas Lagat and Worknesh Alemu will return to the Tata Mumbai Marathon to defend their titles at the prestigious IAAF Gold Label Road Race which is set to be the strongest marathon ever to be staged in the country. The marathon which will be held here on January 19, will feature 14 men, who have run faster than 2:10:00, making it the strongest marathon ever in India.

Lagat will be aiming to become just the second man to win back-to-back Mumbai Marathon titles in the race's 17-year history, following in the footsteps of fellow Kenyan John Kelai who won in 2007 and 2008. Of those men, nine have run faster than the course record during their careers and six have run under the super-elite benchmark of 2:07:00.

The four fastest men in the field are all Ethiopians, led by Ayele Abshero who has a personal best of 2:04:23. Lagat won last year in decisive fashion when he broke away from the rest of the leading pack around 29 kms into the race. The Kenyan was out on his own over the final 13km, almost a third of the race, before crossing the line.

Having come home just 40 seconds outside the course record of 2:08:35, set by his compatriot Gideon Kipketer in 2016, Lagat will be back on the start line motivated not only by the possibility of pocketing another USD 45,000 first prize cheque but also the USD 15,000 on offer for a course record. "My Mumbai Marathon win was my best race of 2019 so I have fond memories of running in India, and the experience I got running this race last year will be very important this time. Coming so close to the course record, I have thought about what I can do to improve, and I think I can run the first half of the race faster than I did last year," Lagat said.

Like Lagat, Ethiopia's Alemu upset the pre-race form book in 2019 and won in Mumbai with a personal best of 2:25:25, which was also the second-fastest winning time in the Marathon's history. Alemu will head a very strong field that has eight women who have run under 2:28:00.

The fastest woman in the field is another Ethiopian, Amane Beriso, who had a stunning marathon debut when she ran 2:20:48 for second place in the 2016 Dubai Marathon, which placed her third on that year's world list. Approximately 50,000 runners will take to the roads in Mumbai for six different races in what has become a traditional annual event in the city on the third Sunday of January.

In addition to the marathon, which has a total prize fund of USD 405,000, there is a half marathon, a 10km race, a Dream Run (5.9km), Senior Citizens Race (4.2km) and a Champions with Disability Race (1.5km). "This is the 17th edition of the Tata Mumbai Marathon and we have been setting new standards for marathons, ever since the very first event in 2004. However, this year I think we have put together the strongest marathon field ever seen in India and that makes us all very proud," said Vivek Singh, Joint Managing Director of Procam International.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Private trainer aircraft crashes in MP's Sagar, two killed

UPDATE 1-Court hears arguments in Trump bid to block testimony sought by House

One Punch Man Season 3: More on confirmation, What we can see in next season

Peaky Blinders Season 6 on Tommy's backstory, Other vital facts series lovers must know

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

Videos

Latest News

Will hang Owaisi by crane, shave his beard and send it to KCR: BJP MP

Bharatiya Janata Party BJP MP from Nizamabad D Arvind Kumar said that he will hang AIMIM Chief and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi by crane and shave his beard and send it to Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao. Asaduddin Owaisi, I warn you t...

BBL: Maxwell turns fortune-teller, predicts exact mode of dismissal

In the ongoing match between Melbourne Stars and Melbourne Renegades in the Big Bash League, Stars skipper Glenn Maxwell on Saturday turned into a fortune-teller and went on to predict the exact mode of dismissal. Maxwell was having a chat ...

Snake venom worth Rs 1.5cr seized, three arrested in Bengal

Three persons have been arrested in West Bengals Malda district with snake venom worth approximately Rs 1.5 crore in the international market, police said on Saturday. Acting on a tip-off, a police team arrested the trio from a hotel in Eng...

Coalition scales back Iraq operations for security reasons: US

Baghdad, Jan 4 AFP US-led forces helping Iraqi troops fight jihadists have scaled back operations, a US defence official told AFP Saturday, a day after a US strike killed top Iranian and Iraqi commanders.We will conduct limited anti-Islamic...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020