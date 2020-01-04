Left Menu
Indian Arrows host Neroca in Goa as both sides look to build momentum

  • Vasco
  • Updated: 04-01-2020 20:06 IST
  • Created: 04-01-2020 19:51 IST
Indian Arrows host Neroca in Goa as both sides look to build momentum
Representative Image

Brimming with confidence after their stunning win over Goan giants Churchill Brothers, Indian Arrows will look to produce another good show when they host Neroca FC of Manipur in an I-League fixture here on Sunday. The Arrows, under the able guidance of coach Shanmugam Venkatesh, created more than a flutter when they beat Churchill Brothers 2-1 last week for their maiden win of the campaign.

Manipur, on the other hand, has not quite been as impressive as their debut season but a well-fought draw at the home of the defending champions Chennai City in their last outing would have set them up nicely for Sunday's game at the Tilak Maidan here. Neroca coach Gift Raikhan identified scoring as one of the areas where this team would need to concentrate on.

"Indian Arrows are a very good team as was evident in their win against Churchill Brothers and we are not taking them lightly at all," the coach said on the eve of the match. "We are lacking in scoring but our approach will be to take three points anyhow. We respect the talent the Arrows have a lot but we will surely play to win."

Arrows gaffer Venkatesh, on the other hand, was more focused on getting the year off to a good start. "Obviously a win boosts the motivation ahead of upcoming fixtures. But, we cant sit and rejoice on the previous result right now. Its time to build on those three points and push further," he said.

The Arrows are indefatigable in their approach and their players like Vikram Partap and Givson Singh are fearless and relentless when searching for an opening. Neroca is well-served under the bar with Trinidadian veteran Marvin Phillip coming up with good shifts regularly but key players like Chanso Horam and Taryk Sampson will have to be on their toes in defense and if the likes of Malian striker Boubacar Diara can score more in the attack, the visitors can leave Goa with three crucial points.

