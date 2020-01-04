Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tennis-Nadal and Djokovic make winning start in ATP Cup

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Sydney
  • |
  • Updated: 04-01-2020 20:13 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-01-2020 20:03 IST
Tennis-Nadal and Djokovic make winning start in ATP Cup
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

World number one Rafa Nadal overcame a temporary blip on his way to victory at the ATP Cup on Saturday, shortly after Australian Open champion Novak Djokovic survived a tough battle against fit-again South African Kevin Anderson. The $15 million ATP Cup, which features 24 nations competing in Perth, Brisbane, and Sydney over 10 days, is a solid platform for the world's top players to prepare for this month's Australian Open, which starts in Melbourne from Jan. 20.

Nadal was broken in his first service game but found his groove immediately to break back and another break of Georgian Nikoloz Basilashvili's serve was enough for him to win the opening set. He broke his opponent twice to jump to a 5-2 lead in the second but faced two consecutive breaks on his own serve that leveled the set at 5-5. Nadal then broke again and held on to seal the tie for his team with a 6-3 7-5 victory in Perth.

Djokovic, who defeated Nadal in last year's Australian Open men's singles final for a record seventh title at Melbourne Park, had to dig deep in his 7-6(5) 7-6(6) win over Anderson and win the tie for Serbia in Brisbane. Anderson, 33, returned to court for the first time since Wimbledon and played only five tournaments in 2019 due to elbow and knee injuries.

The runner-up at Wimbledon in 2018, when he lost the final to the Serb, fell to a 4-1 deficit in the opening set but fought back brilliantly to even things out. Djokovic soon lost his cool and got into a lengthy argument with the chair umpire after being denied an opportunity to challenge. On the next point, he furiously admonished the crowd for disturbance during a rally.

"What a way to start the year," Djokovic said. "I started off extremely well, I was 4-1 up and had some break points but then Kevin upped his game. "He was on fire tonight - I think the quality of tennis was quite high. I was very pleased with the way I kind of weathered the storm."

World number four Dominic Thiem did not have a great start to his preparation for the year's first Grand Slam in two weeks' time as he fell 7-6(4) 2-6 6-3 to Borna Coric of Croatia. Coric's win over the 2019 ATP Finals runner-up was enough for Croatia as 2014 U.S. Open champion Marin Cilic earlier rallied to beat Dennis Novak 6-7(4) 6-4 6-4.

Earlier, the experienced pair of Gael Monfils, who finished 2019 in the top 10, and Benoit Paire won their singles matches to help France seal their tie against Chile in Brisbane. Argentina required their doubles pairing of Maximo Gonzalez and Andres Molteni to step up to the plate to clinch the tie against Poland after Guido Pella and Hubert Hurkacz won their respective singles rubbers to level the tie at 1-1.

The players had to negotiate trying conditions in Sydney, which saw temperatures reach 44 degrees Celsius, despite the new canopy roof over the Ken Rosewall Arena and air conditioners. Japan, who are without injured Kei Nishikori, had an easy day in Perth with Yoshihito Nishioka and Go Soeda breezing through their singles matches against Uruguay's Pablo Cuevas and Martin Cuevas respectively.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Private trainer aircraft crashes in MP's Sagar, two killed

One Punch Man Season 3: More on confirmation, What we can see in next season

UPDATE 1-Court hears arguments in Trump bid to block testimony sought by House

Peaky Blinders Season 6 on Tommy's backstory, Other vital facts series lovers must know

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

Videos

Latest News

People start their career at 27-28, mine ended at that age: Irfan Pathan

People start their career at 27-28, mine ended when I was 27 and that is the only regret, lamented Irfan Pathan after announcing his retirement from all forms of cricket on Saturday. A 19-year-old Pathan made his India debut against Austral...

US singer Pink pledges USD 500 K to fight Australia wildfires

American pop singer Pink says she is donating USD 500,000 to help fight the deadly wildfires that have devastated parts of Australia. I am totally devastated watching what is happening in Australia right now with the horrific bushfires, Pin...

Archer scan shows no serious damage

Cape Town, Jan 4 AFP England fast bowler Jofra Archer is aiming to be fit for the third and fourth Tests against South Africa after a second scan on his injured right elbow showed no serious damage. Archer was forced to miss the ongoing sec...

Jammu and Kashmir gets new traffic police in-charge

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor G C Murmu on Saturday appointed 1995-batch Indian Police Service IPS officer T Namgyal as the Inspector General of Police Traffic, replacing Alok Kumar.According to an order issued by Principal Secretar...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020