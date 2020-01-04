Left Menu
Development News Edition

Prithvi Shaw suffers injury, BCCI withdraws him from Mumbai's Ranji squad

Opening batsman Prithvi Shaw has left Mumbai's Ranji Trophy squad midway after suffering a left rotator cuff injury.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Mumbai (Maharashtra)
  • |
  • Updated: 04-01-2020 22:32 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-01-2020 22:32 IST
Prithvi Shaw suffers injury, BCCI withdraws him from Mumbai's Ranji squad
Opening batsman Prithvi Shaw (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Opening batsman Prithvi Shaw has left Mumbai's Ranji Trophy squad midway after suffering a left rotator cuff injury. The player suffered the injury in the Ranji Trophy match against Karnataka at Bandra Kurla Complex. The batsman has now been rushed to the National Cricket Academy (NCA).

"He underwent an MRI scan last evening in Mumbai, and the reports confirmed a labral tear. He is in a lot of pain and is headed to Bangalore to meet the NCA physios. They will assess him and decide the next course," ESPN Cricinfo quoted Mumbai's coach Vinayak Samant as saying. Shaw had picked up the injury on Friday when he fell on his left shoulder while backing up to stop an overthrow. He left the field immediately and did not return.

"Initially, it was more a precaution to get him off the field and rest him. I wanted him to bat, I thought he will bat even if it meant just going there, blocking and supporting the other batsman, but he wasn't entirely comfortable with that," said Vinayak. "Then we received an e-mail this morning around 11 am from the BCCI to pull him out of the match and send him to the NCA for assessment. Losing him to an injury is disappointing, looking at his own game and from our team's point of view because we need to fight for every run if are to set a defend a target against Karnataka," he said.

Shaw was named in India A squad for the upcoming series against New Zealand and the side was slated to leave for Auckland on January 10. Last year, Shaw was suspended by the BCCI for a doping violation.

BCCI, in their statement, had stated that they were satisfied with the explanation given by Shaw that he had taken Terbutaline inadvertently to treat a Respiratory Tract Infection and not as a performance-enhancing drug. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Private trainer aircraft crashes in MP's Sagar, two killed

One Punch Man Season 3: More on confirmation, What we can see in next season

UPDATE 1-Court hears arguments in Trump bid to block testimony sought by House

Peaky Blinders Season 6 on Tommy's backstory, Other vital facts series lovers must know

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s draft PPP model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Videos

Latest News

Kolkata Police to launch 3rd edition of Sukanya on Monday

Kolkata Police will start the third edition of its Sukanya project on Monday to provide girls studying in schools and colleges in the city with self-defense training, a senior official said. The third batch of Sukanya will start on Monday a...

Two rockets hit Iraq base where US troops deployed: security sources. (AFP) SCYSCY

Two rockets hit Iraq base where US troops deployed security sources. AFP SCYSCY...

Punjab CM slams SAD over 'shameless political stunts'

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Saturday hit out at the Shiromani Akali Dal SAD for their shameless political stunts, in the wake of their alleged threat of agitation over the power hike in the state and their ultimatum in ...

Fourteen killed in bomb attack on bus of school children in Burkina Faso

Fourteen people were killed and nine wounded in a bomb attack on a bus carrying school children in northern Burkina Faso near the border with Mali on Sunday, two security sources and a police source said.It was not clear who was responsible...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020