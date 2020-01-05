Texans WR Fuller ruled out against Bills

Houston Texans receiver Will Fuller V will miss Saturday's AFC wild-card game against the Buffalo Bills due to a groin injury. Fuller was hoping to return after missing the regular-season finale against the Tennessee Titans, but he was listed as one of the team's seven inactives. The list was released about 90 minutes prior to kickoff.

Fuller, 25, recorded career highs in receptions (49) and receiving yards (670) despite competing in just 11 games this season. He also had three touchdown catches. Veteran cornerback Johnathan Joseph (hamstring) is also sitting out for the Texans. He had 51 tackles and one interception in 14 games.

Buffalo cornerback Levi Wallace (ankle) is on Bills' inactive list. He was hurt in the regular-season finale against the New York Jets. Wallace had 76 tackles and two interceptions in 16 games. --Field Level Media

