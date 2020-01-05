Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cricket-Double Australia strike breaks New Zealand resistance in Sydney

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Sydney
  • |
  • Updated: 05-01-2020 07:24 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-01-2020 07:23 IST
Cricket-Double Australia strike breaks New Zealand resistance in Sydney
Image Credit: Twitter(@CricketAus )

Australia's bowlers struck twice in three deliveries to break New Zealand's early resistance and leave the tourists on 141 for three at lunch on the third day of the third test on Sunday, still trailing their hosts by 313 runs. The Black Caps, looking for at least a draw to avoid a 3-0 series sweep, resumed on 63 without loss in reply to Australia's 454, but were only able to add five runs to that tally before opener Tom Blundell was bowled through his legs by Nathan Lyon.

Blundell departed without adding to his overnight score of 34 but stand-in captain Tom Latham and Jeet Raval put together a partnership of 49 to keep their hosts at bay. Raval, dropped from the second test after a miserable run of form and also affected by the flu bug that ruled regular captain Kane Williamson and two other players out of the match, hit a bright 31 before he too fell victim to Lyon.

The off-spinner beat the batsman's inside edge with a fullish delivery and although Raval referred it to the third umpire, there was no evidence in the TV replays to reverse the lbw decision. Latham made his exit three deliveries later for 49 when he lamely chipped a Pat Cummins delivery straight to Mitchell Starc at mid-on.

Ross Taylor, who was unbeaten on 21, and Glenn Phillips, will resume after lunch. Phillips (3 not out) is making his test debut after being rushed over from New Zealand on the eve of the test as cover for Williamson and the other sick batsman, Henry Nicholls.

Conditions were much cooler than Saturday's second day but there was a distinct smell of smoke in the air from the bushfires that have been raging around Sydney for the last couple of months. Australia's Matthew Wade passed a concussion test on Sunday morning after taking a blow to the helmet from a Tom Latham shot late on Saturday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s draft PPP model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Song Joong-Ki to start filming Bogota in Columbia, Is Song Hye-Kyo having less work?

Blackpink’s Lisa receives apology from Bangkok café owner after ‘sexualizing’ her visit

Taking steps for smooth functioning of branches on Jan 8: Syndicate Bank

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s draft PPP model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 4-White House gives lawmakers formal notice of Iraq strike amid complaints from Democrats

The White House sent to Congress on Saturday formal notification of Fridays U.S. drone strike that killed a top Iranian general, amid complaints from Democrats that President Donald Trump did not notify lawmakers or seek advance approval fo...

UPDATE 1-NFL-Watson rallies Texans to overtime wild card playoff win over Bills

Houston quarterback Deshaun Watson escaped an almost certain sack to set up Kaimi Fairbairns game-winning 28-yard field goal as the Texans beat the Buffalo Bills 22-19 in overtime in a classic AFC wild card playoff game on Saturday. Watson ...

Jazz pull away from Magic to win 5th straight

Donovan Mitchell scored 32 points, and the Utah Jazz used a 22-8 run over the first half of the fourth quarter to beat the Orlando Magic, 109-96, Saturday at Amway Center. Mitchells effort, which included 14-of-21 shooting from the floor an...

Data to be collected in May 2020 to update National Population Register in Bihar: Sushil Modi

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi on Saturday said a decision has been taken to update the National Population Register NPR and collection of data will be carried out from May 15 to 28 in the state. A decision has been taken to ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020