Vegas rallies from 3 goals down, stuns St. Louis in OT

  Las Vegas
  Updated: 05-01-2020 08:23 IST
  Created: 05-01-2020 08:21 IST
Vegas rallies from 3 goals down, stuns St. Louis in OT
Chandler Stephenson scored on a breakaway with 1:59 remaining in overtime as the Vegas Golden Knights rallied from a three-goal deficit to win for the first time in franchise history, 5-4, over the St. Louis Blues in a battle of division leaders on Saturday afternoon in Las Vegas. Stephenson stole the puck from Robert Thomas along the right boards in the Blues' zone and then went the length of the ice and beat Jake Allen with a backhand shot through his pads for the game-winner.

Reilly Smith, Paul Stastny, Ryan Reaves and Nicolas Roy also scored for Pacific Division-leading Vegas, which overcame an early 3-0 deficit to win its fourth straight game. Marc-Andre Fleury finished with 27 saves and Nicolas Hague added two assists. David Perron had a goal and two assists, Alex Pietrangelo added a goal and an assist while both Jaden Schwartz and Oskar Sundqvist scored goals for Central Division-leading St. Louis, which lost its third straight game. Ryan O'Reilly added three assists and Allen made 28 saves for the Blues.

St. Louis jumped out to a 3-0 lead during a dominating first period. Pietrangelo started the scoring with a power-play goal at the 7:05 mark, taking a pass from Perron in the high slot and firing a wrist shot over Fleury's right shoulder for his 12th goal. Schwartz made it 2-0 finishing an odd-man rush with Perron for his 14th goal. Sundqvist followed 3 1/2 minutes later with his 10th goal, tapping in a bouncing puck into the left side of the net.

Vegas, which went 10 1/2 minutes without a shot on goal early in the second period, got back into the game with two goals in the span of 2:22. Reaves got the first when he jammed in a loose puck in front of the net for his fifth goal. Stastny followed with his 11th, driving in a cross-crease pass from William Carrier into the left side of the net. The Golden Knights then tied it, 3-3, at the 3:02 mark of the third period on Roy's second goal of the season, tapping in a rebound of a Hague shot. Vegas then took its first lead after Stephenson intercepted Vince Dunn's clearing pass and fed Smith in the slot where he fired it past Allen for his 16th goal.

Perron tied it with a power-play goal with 7:10 left in regulation, blasting a slap shot from the top of the right circle that rang in off the far post for his 17th goal.

