Left Menu
Development News Edition

NFL notebook: Cowboys interviewing McCarthy, Lewis for HC job

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Dallas
  • |
  • Updated: 05-01-2020 08:51 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-01-2020 08:49 IST
NFL notebook: Cowboys interviewing McCarthy, Lewis for HC job
Image Credit: Flickr

Former Green Bay Packers coach Mike McCarthy and longtime Cincinnati Bengals coach Marvin Lewis were interviewing with the Dallas Cowboys on Saturday, according to multiple outlets. The Cowboys don't officially have a vacancy, but Jason Garrett's contract expires on Jan. 14, and Dallas is reportedly interested in candidates with previous head-coaching experience. McCarthy, 56, has already met with the Cleveland Browns, New York Giants and Carolina Panthers.

McCarthy was fired by the Packers on Dec. 2, 2018, after the team dropped to 4-7-1 during his 13th season at the helm in Green Bay. He finished with a 125-77-2 regular-season record while going 10-8 in the postseason, including a victory in Super Bowl XLV in the 2010 season. Lewis, 61, coached the Bengals for 16 seasons and compiled a 131-122-3 record with seven playoff appearances (0-7 record) from 2003-18. Cincinnati fired Lewis after a 6-10 season in 2018 and hired Zac Taylor.

--Philadelphia Eagles tight end Zach Ertz is expected to play in Sunday's NFC wild-card game against the Seattle Seahawks, according to multiple reports. The three-time Pro Bowler Ertz is dealing with a rib injury and lacerated kidney that he suffered on the opening drive of the Eagles' Week 16 game against the Dallas Cowboys. He is listed as questionable on the team's injury report.

Eagles two-time Pro Bowl right tackle Lane Johnson (sprained ankle) is questionable despite missing Friday's practice, but will reportedly not play. Receiver Nelson Agholor (knee) will miss the game. Seahawks defensive end Jadeveon Clowney (core muscle) and safety Quandre Diggs (ankle) are slated to play. --Minnesota Vikings offensive coordinator Kevin Stefanski will interview next week for the head-coach openings with the Cleveland Browns and Carolina Panthers, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported.

The scheduling will depend on the result of Minnesota's NFC wild-card playoff matchup on Sunday in New Orleans, per the report. Stefanski, 37, was a finalist for the position last year in Cleveland. Multiple reports indicated at the time that Browns owner Jimmy Haslam preferred Stefanski, but then-general manager John Dorsey opted for Freddie Kitchens. Kitchens and Dorsey both were fired after a disappointing 6-10 season.

--The New York Giants interviewed Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy for their vacant head-coaching position. Bieniemy, 50, met with team president John Mara, general manager Dave Gettleman and vice president of football operations Kevin Abrams in Kansas City. Bieniemy has worked on coach Andy Reid's Kansas City staff for seven seasons, the last two as offensive coordinator, although Reid calls the plays.

He is the third candidate interviewed since New York dismissed Pat Shurmur on Monday, joining former Green Bay Packers head coach Mike McCarthy and Dallas Cowboys defensive passing game coordinator Kris Richard. --The NFL is reportedly expected to punish the New England Patriots over their video crew's videotaping of the Cincinnati Bengals' sideline, which occurred the week before the teams were scheduled to play.

According to a Saturday report by ESPN's Adam Schefter, a source said that a final decision will most likely be done within two weeks as the league has not received all of their security reports. Despite the Patriots' claims that they did not seek any competitive advantage with the filming and the league not finding a connection between the football staff and the filming, per a Washington Post report, the team still could face a significant fine or another penalty such as the loss of a draft pick.

--Veteran New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning is the winner of this year's Bart Starr Award, given annually to the NFL player who best exemplifies outstanding character and leadership in the home, on the field and in the community. The award is voted on by league players. and past winners include New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees as well as Hall of Fame members Derrick Brooks and Anthony Munoz.

Peyton Manning won the award in 2015, making the Mannings the first brothers to win the award, which named its first honoree -- Steve Largent -- in 1989. Eli Manning also won the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award in 2016.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s draft PPP model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Song Joong-Ki to start filming Bogota in Columbia, Is Song Hye-Kyo having less work?

Blackpink’s Lisa receives apology from Bangkok café owner after ‘sexualizing’ her visit

Taking steps for smooth functioning of branches on Jan 8: Syndicate Bank

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s draft PPP model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Videos

Latest News

Bucks use 1-2 punch to overpower Spurs

Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 32 points and Eric Bledsoe added 21 as the host Milwaukee Bucks continued their record-breaking season with a 127-118 victory over the San Antonio Spurs on Saturday in the first of back-to-back, home-and-away ga...

Man Utd held by Wolves in FA Cup stalemate, Man City cruise through

Spluttering Manchester United were forced to settle for a dour 0-0 draw at Wolves in the FA Cup third round, while holders Manchester City started their bid to retain the trophy with a 4-1 victory against Port Vale. Ole Gunnar Solskjaers tr...

Svitolina says she's on the right path for Slam glory

Brisbane, Jan 5 AFP Elina Svitolina believes the progress she made in 2019 will help her achieve her ultimate goal of becoming the first Ukranian woman to win a Grand Slam singles title. Speaking ahead of the season-opening Brisbane Interna...

Delhi air quality remains in 'very poor' category

The overall air quality in Delhi was in the very poor category on Sunday with the Air Quality Index AQI docking at 336, said Centre-run System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research SAFAR. Major pollutants PM 2.5 at 264 and PM ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020