Young scores 41, Hawks hold off Pacers

Trae Young scored 41 points, the fifth time he's scored 40-plus this season, and the Atlanta Hawks hung on to beat the visiting Indiana Pacers 116-111 on Saturday. Young scored 30 in the first half, and his basket with 1:22 left gave the Hawks a 113-109 lead it never relinquished. Young made 3 of 4 free throws, sandwiched around a steal, in the final 4.5 seconds to seal the win.

Atlanta has won two of its last three games and broke a seven-game losing streak against the Pacers. Indiana has lost four of its last five games. Young made his first nine shots of the night and finished 12 of 23, including 5-for-13 on 3-pointers, with eight assists. Young became the first Atlanta player with a 30-point first half since Stephen Jackson in 2004. The Hawks also got a season-high 26 points from Kevin Huerter.

Indiana was led by Domantas Sabonis with 25 points and 11 rebounds. Justin Holiday added 18 points. Atlanta got off to an 11-point lead midway through the first quarter and stretched it out to 38-16. The Hawks finished the quarter up 43-26, as Young scored 18 points on 6-of-6 shooting. Atlanta shot 71.4 percent for the quarter and scored its most first-quarter points of the season.

But the Hawks had their lead trimmed to 64-60 at intermission thanks to Holiday's 16 first-half points. The Pacers opened the second half with an 8-2 run and took their first lead at 68-62 on a four-point play by T.J. Warren with 9:26 left. But the Hawks took a 96-95 lead at the end of the period when Huerter hit a 3-pointer with 23.4 seconds left.

The Pacers lost T.J. McConnell with a right ankle sprain early in the fourth quarter. The Hawks were playing without three regulars. John Collins was out with back soreness. Jabari Parker, who returned on Friday, was out again with the right shoulder impingement that caused him to miss three games. Cam Reddish, who had been starting at forward, was out with a wrist injury.

Indiana played without point guard Malcolm Brogdon for the second straight game. The sore left hamstring has kept Brogdon out for five of the last six games.

