Left Menu
Development News Edition

Australian Open delay valid if smoke haze worsens: Djokovic

  • PTI
  • |
  • Brisbane
  • |
  • Updated: 05-01-2020 09:44 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-01-2020 09:41 IST
Australian Open delay valid if smoke haze worsens: Djokovic
Image Credit: Wikipedia

Novak Djokovic said Australian Open organizers should consider delaying the first Grand Slam of the year if haze from bushfires raging around the country threatens players' health. The opening major of 2020 is due to start at Melbourne Park on January 20 and the city was blanketed by smoke from blazes burning to the east on Saturday, compromising air quality.

Djokovic, president of the ATP players council, said in the early hours of Sunday that any delay would be a last resort, but it needed to be discussed. "I mean, it's fair from you to say that (ask the question)," he said when pressed on the matter in Brisbane, where he is playing for Serbia in the inaugural ATP Cup team event.

"Obviously, you have to always... because of some extreme weather and conditions, you just have to consider it. "But I think that's probably the very, very last option for anything. I think they're going to try to do anything to not delay in terms of days and when it starts.

"I mean, and I understand why, but if it comes down to those conditions affecting the health of players, I think we should definitely consider it." Catastrophic bushfires have been raging in Australia for weeks, leaving 24 dead and hundreds of properties destroyed.

Tennis officials last week took the unprecedented decision to relocate the Canberra International -- an ATP Challenger 125 event and on the women's ITF World Tennis Tour, which serves as a stepping stone to the full tour. They said play would not have been possible in the Australian capital which has been choked by smoke, with the tournament now due to start Monday at Bendigo in Victoria state.

Djokovic said he had experienced air quality issues at tournaments in China, but the bushfires had created an unprecedented situation. The Serbian superstar said he not spoken to Tennis Australia chief Craig Tiley "but people from my team have".

"They're obviously tracking the situation every single day as it's evolving and hopefully calming down with the smoke and fires," he said. "I think they will, if it continues the same way and if the quality of air is affected... I think Tennis Australia probably will be forced to, I think, create some rules about it.

"I mean, it's tough for them because scheduling has to be respected in terms of play and the Australian Open starts at a certain time, so there's a lot of different things involved. "But health is a concern for me and for anybody."

He said the ATP players' council was due to meet before the Australian Open and the issue would be on the agenda.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s draft PPP model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Song Joong-Ki to start filming Bogota in Columbia, Is Song Hye-Kyo having less work?

Blackpink’s Lisa receives apology from Bangkok café owner after ‘sexualizing’ her visit

Taking steps for smooth functioning of branches on Jan 8: Syndicate Bank

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s draft PPP model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Videos

Latest News

BSNL has identified properties worth over Rs 20,000 cr for monetisation: CMD

State-owned Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd has submitted details of 14 properties worth Rs 20,160 crore to the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management DIPAM as part of the telecom corporations ambitious asset monetization plans, acco...

UPDATE 3-Cambodia building collapse kills 36 people, injures 23 others

Thirty-six people were killed and 23 more injured when a tourist guesthouse under construction in Cambodia collapsed, trapping workers under rubble, officials said on Sunday. Officials said rescue operations ended two days after the seven-s...

Will push govt back on Citizenship (Amendment) Act: Sanjay Raut

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said here on Saturday that center would be pushed back on the issue of Citizenship Amendment Act. The government has said that it will not move an inch. Well, you might not move but we will push you out. This mu...

UPDATE 1-Japan orders tighter immigration procedures after Ghosn flees country

Japan ordered stricter immigration procedures on Sunday in response to the daring escape of ousted Nissan Motor Co boss Carlos Ghosn, the first official response to an episode that has rocked the nations legal system. I have instructed the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020