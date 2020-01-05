Left Menu
Crowder scores 27 as Grizzlies rout Clippers

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Los Angeles
  • |
  • Updated: 05-01-2020 11:09 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-01-2020 11:05 IST
Jae Crowder scored 27 points and grabbed eight rebounds, and the visiting Memphis Grizzlies coasted past the Los Angeles Clippers 140-114 on Saturday. Jaren Jackson Jr. had 24 points and four blocks, while Ja Morant and Dillon Brooks added 22 points apiece. Jonas Valanciunas had 12 rebounds and nine points, all in the second half.

It was the most points the Clippers have given up to an opponent this season. Los Angeles played without star forward Paul George. Montrezl Harrell had 28 points on 11-for-16 shooting and nine rebounds for the Clippers. Lou Williams and Kawhi Leonard had 24 points apiece. Leonard, though, misfired on 16 of 24 attempts from the floor. He also had eight rebounds.

George left Thursday's 126-112 win over the Detroit Pistons with left hamstring tightness. He is listed as day-to-day. Derrick Walton Jr. replaced him in the starting lineup in his first NBA start but managed just three points in 23 minutes. The Grizzlies used their 3-point shooting to snap a three-game losing streak to the Clippers. They connected on 18 of 39 3-pointers (46.2 percent), compared with 7 of 30 (23.3 percent) by the Clippers.

Overall, Memphis hit 51 percent of its shots, compared with 44.6 percent for Los Angeles. A 7-0 run to open the third allowed Memphis to push the lead to 72-57 after a basket by Morant. The Grizzlies continued to pour it on, outscoring the Clippers 39-23 in the third for a 104-80 advantage heading into the final quarter. Crowder had 14 points in the third.

Los Angeles got no closer than 16 the rest of the way. The Grizzlies started strong, leading by as much as 18 in the first quarter. They produced more points in the first than any Clippers opponent this season by taking 40-27 edge.

Memphis led 65-57 at the break. Clippers guard Patrick Beverley missed his third straight game with a sprained wrist.

