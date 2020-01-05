Left Menu
Redick’s last-second shot lifts Pelicans past Kings

  • Sacramento
  • Updated: 05-01-2020 11:44 IST
  • Created: 05-01-2020 11:40 IST
JJ Redick drove for the decisive layup with 1.1 seconds left to give the New Orleans Pelicans a 117-115 victory over the host Sacramento Kings on Saturday night. Lonzo Ball recorded 24 points, 10 assists and six rebounds to help the Pelicans win for the sixth time in the past eight games. Jrue Holiday added 19 points and seven assists.

Harrison Barnes matched his season-high of 30 points but couldn't prevent Sacramento from losing for the ninth time in 10 games. The Kings were in a difficult position until Nemanja Bjelica banked in a 3-pointer and was fouled by New Orleans' Brandon Ingram with 4.2 seconds left. He hit the free throw to tie the score at 115.

After a Pelicans' timeout, Redick got free to catch the in-bounds pass and drove through the lane, floating the ball upward, and it kissed high off the glass and into the hoop. Redick scored 18 points but the decisive basket accounted for his only second-half points. Josh Hart and Ingram added 16 points for New Orleans, which also received 13 points and 11 rebounds from Derrick Favors. The Pelicans shot 43.7 percent from the field, including 16 of 45 from behind the arc.

Buddy Hield scored 24 points and matched his career-high of 12 rebounds for the Kings. De'Aaron Fox had 17 points, Richaun Holmes added 13 points and 12 rebounds and Bjelica had 12 points and 10 boards. The Kings scored six straight points -- the last two on a basket by Barnes with 41.7 seconds to play -- to move with 112-109.

Favors split two free throws with 17.1 seconds remaining before Holmes scored on a putback. Holiday was fouled with 5.6 seconds left and made both free throws to make it 115-111 prior to Bjelica's tying four-point play. The Kings shot 44.7 percent from the field even though they were a strong 12 of 21 from 3-point range.

Sacramento led 80-76 after three quarters before New Orleans rattled off the first 10 points of the final stanza. The Kings responded with the next five points before the Pelicans went on another 10-0 run, this one capped by two free throws from Ball for a 96-85 lead with 6:55 remaining.

After Richaun Holmes' three-point play, Ball scored five straight points to give New Orleans a 101-88 advantage with 6:12 left before Sacramento rallied. Redick's 16 first-half points helped the Pelicans take a 52-48 lead into the break.

