Run organised for visually challenged athletes in Mumbai

The first-of-its-kind run -- SPN Vision Run -- for visually challenged athletes was organised here on to boost their athletic spirit. "I am participating for the first time in this marathon. I want to thank the organisers for conducting this marathon for us," Prakash Patil, a participant, told reporters.

"I'm enjoying the event. We are specially-abled. We are not disabled. We can do everything," said Munir, another first-time participant. Apart from visually challenged athletes, the common people also participated in the event to show their support.

Over 200 visually challenged athletes participated in the special 5-km run. "This event is great for visually challenged runners as running is good for our health. We are very happy to be a part of this run," said Chaya Sawla, who has participated in various other marathons before. (ANI)

