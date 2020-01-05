Left Menu
Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Titans beat Patriots in perhaps Brady's final game

The Tennessee Titans beat the New England Patriots 20-13 in an AFC wild card playoff game on Saturday that might turn out to be a bitter end to Tom Brady's storied career. The 42-year-old Patriots quarterback, a six-times Super Bowl winner, is a free agent, adding to speculation as to his future. Shapovalov downs Tsitsipas in next gen battle, Zverev wilts

Denis Shapovalov won the battle of the next generation against Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas to help Canada to an emphatic 3-0 victory in the inaugural ATP Cup men's team event in Brisbane on Friday. Shapovalov, the baby-faced 20-year-old left-hander, gave Canada an unassailable 2-0 lead in the tie with a 7-6(6) 7-6(4) win over world number six Tsitsipas at the Patrick Rafter Arena. Schauffele stays one shot ahead after three rounds at Kapalua

Defending champion Xander Schauffele set himself up for a successful repeat when he took a one-stroke lead in the third round at the Sentry Tournament of Champions in Hawaii on Saturday. Schauffele started the day leading by one and ended it the same way after a respectable two-under-par 71 in strong winds at the Kapalua Plantation course on the island of Maui. Reports: Nationals, 2B Castro agree to two-year deal

Free-agent second baseman Starlin Castro has agreed to a two-year, $12 million deal with the Washington Nationals, according to multiple reports Friday. The agreement is pending a physical for the versatile infielder, who started his career as a shortstop and played 45 games at third base last season. Nadal and Djokovic make winning start in ATP Cup

World number one Rafa Nadal overcame a temporary blip on his way to victory at the ATP Cup on Saturday, shortly after Australian Open champion Novak Djokovic survived a tough battle against fit-again South African Kevin Anderson. The $15 million ATP Cup, which features 24 nations competing in Perth, Brisbane and Sydney over 10 days, is a solid platform for the world's top players to prepare for this month's Australian Open, which starts in Melbourne from Jan. 20. Djokovic concerned about smoke at Australian Open as bushfires continue to blaze

Tennis world number two Novak Djokovic said he is concerned that smoke might cause some problems at the Australian Open later this month as bushfires continued to blaze across large sections of the southeast on Sunday. Hundreds of fires in New South Wales and Victoria have killed at least 24 people and destroyed more than 5.25 million hectares (13 million acres) of land over the last few months. Patriots quarterback Brady says 'unlikely' to retire

Tom Brady said he was "unlikely" to retire following New England's defeat by the Tennessee Titans in a National Football League wild card playoff game on Saturday. The 42-year-old quarterback, winner of six Super Bowls with the Patriots, is a free agent and speculation has been rife as to whether he will play next year and, if so, where. NBA notebook: Contact with ref costs Wizards’ Thomas $25K

The NBA has fined Washington Wizards guard Isaiah Thomas $25,000 for making inappropriate physical contact with an official, the league announced Saturday. The punishment, announced by NBA Executive Vice President of Basketball Operations Kiki VanDeWeghe, was handed down after an incident in the Wizards' 122-103 home loss against Portland on Friday night. NFL notebook: Cowboys interviewing McCarthy, Lewis for HC job

Former Green Bay Packers coach Mike McCarthy and longtime Cincinnati Bengals coach Marvin Lewis were interviewing with the Dallas Cowboys on Saturday, according to multiple outlets. The Cowboys don't officially have a vacancy, but Jason Garrett's contract expires on Jan. 14, and Dallas is reportedly interested in candidates with previous head-coaching experience. McCarthy, 56, has already met with the Cleveland Browns, New York Giants and Carolina Panthers. Venezuelan Dudamel named Atletico Mineiro coach

Venezuelan Rafael Dudamel was given a two-year contract to coach Brazilian club Atletico Mineiro on Saturday, two days after he resigned as head of Venezuela's national team. Dudamel, who becomes the 12th foreign manager to take charge of the Belo Horizonte side, coached Venezuela for almost four years and worked with the country’s Under-20 and Under-17 sides.

