Left Menu
Development News Edition

Near-death experience gives Naomi Osaka perspective

  • PTI
  • |
  • Brisbane
  • |
  • Updated: 05-01-2020 14:12 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-01-2020 14:11 IST
Near-death experience gives Naomi Osaka perspective
Image Credit: IANS

A "near-death" experience off the coast of the Turks and Caicos Islands has given reigning Australian Open champion Naomi Osaka a new perspective heading into the 2020 season. An upbeat Osaka told reporters ahead of the season-opening Brisbane International that she had tried to have a bit of fun and experience new things during the off-season, which meant her "first vacation ever".

"It was really fun -- my sister was there. She made me paddleboard, and then the current took us and I almost died," a smiling Osaka said. Osaka said she and her sister had been in shallow waters but she noticed a current had taken them away from the shore.

"I'm like, how far out are you trying to take us, because it's black, like, the water is black now, and the house is like a tiny dot, and I can't really swim that well," she said. "I just feel like I'm experiencing so many things in my life and everything's really fun and I'm trying to take it all into... perspective that these are things that I've never thought I was going to be able to do."

Osaka, 22, burst onto the scene in 2018 when she beat Serena Williams to win the US Open, then followed that up by winning the 2019 Australian Open. The Japanese star reached number one on the world rankings in 2019 and finished the year at number three, behind Australia's Ash Barty and Czech Karolina Pliskova.

She said a sore shoulder meant she had not spent as much time on the court in the off-season as in previous years. "I didn't play for most of November, which was a first for me," she said.

"I've never really taken that long of a break before. But I think it was really necessary because my shoulder was kind of worn down. "But after that, I just did rehab and slowly started playing again and I think that that worked out really well because I don't feel anything in my shoulder, and I like to think that I'm playing well right now."

Osaka opens her Brisbane International campaign against world number 23 Maria Sakkari of Greece.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s draft PPP model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Song Joong-Ki to start filming Bogota in Columbia, Is Song Hye-Kyo having less work?

Blackpink’s Lisa receives apology from Bangkok café owner after ‘sexualizing’ her visit

If Iran strikes American assets, US will hit 52 Iranian sites, warns Trump

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s draft PPP model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Videos

Latest News

Kejriwal wasting public money on ads, misleading people: Shah

Accusing Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal of wasting public money on advertisements and misleading people, BJP president Amit Shah sought to know on Sunday whether the AAP government has completed any work in the last five years. He alleged t...

Arrest warrant issued against Bangladesh's 1st Hindu chief justice for alleged graft

An arrest warrant was issued against Bangladeshs first Hindu chief justice Surendra Kumar Sinha on charges of embezzling 40 million taka, court officials said on Sunday. Sinha, 68, who lives in the US, has been described as a fugitive by th...

Tennis-No Kyrgios? No problem for hosts Australia in ATP Cup

Nick Kyrgios late withdrawal due to a back problem did not stop Australia from defeating Canada in their ATP Cup tie on Sunday as the hosts strengthened their bid for a quarter-final spot with their second 3-0 win in the inaugural team even...

Death toll from airstrike in Libya's Tripoli climbs to 30

Cairo, Jan 5 AP The death toll from an airstrike that slammed into a military academy in Libyas capital climbed to at least 30 people, most of them students, health authorities said Sunday. Tripoli has been the scene of fighting since April...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020