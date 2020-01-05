Left Menu
Quite special to take 5-wicket haul at your home ground, says Nathan Lyon

After scalping a five-wicket haul against New Zealand on the third day of the third Test here, Australian spinner Nathan Lyon on Sunday said that it is quite special to achieve the feat at his home ground.

  ANI
  • |
  Sydney
  • |
  Updated: 05-01-2020 19:01 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-01-2020 19:01 IST
Australian spinner Nathan Lyon (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

After scalping a five-wicket haul against New Zealand on the third day of the third Test here, Australian spinner Nathan Lyon on Sunday said that it is quite special to achieve the feat at his home ground. This was Lyon's first fifer at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG). With this, he now has five-wicket hauls against all major Test-playing countries.

"It is quite special to go up on the honours board and take five wickets at your home, in front of your family and friends, and to take five at one of your favourite venues from around the world," ESPN Cricinfo quoted Lyon as saying. Lyon finished the innings with figures of 5-68 to bundle out New Zealand for 251, giving Australia a lead of 203 runs.

The hosts ended the day at 40/0 in the second innings, with a healthy lead of 243 runs. Australia is currently dealing with catastrophic bushfires around the country. Earlier in the match, members of the Australian side joined various sportspersons and organisations to pledge donations to the relief fund.

For every wicket taken by Australia during the ongoing Test, bowlers will be donating AUD 1,000. "The true heroes in Australia right now are the firefighters and volunteers. It's such a small thing for us to donate AUD 1000 a wicket. It puts cricket into perspective and it is showing Australia's true colours and how everyone rallies behind a country or people when they are having a hard time and really getting behind them," Lyon said.

"I am proud to be an Australian in hard times, and we are getting around them," he added. (ANI)

