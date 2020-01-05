Left Menu
Hobart Hurricanes pip Perth Scorchers by 8 runs in BBL

Hobart Hurricanes eked out a narrow eight-run win over Perth Scorchers in the ongoing Big Bash League (BBL) at Perth Stadium here on Sunday.

  ANI
  • |
  Perth
  • |
  Updated: 05-01-2020 22:01 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-01-2020 22:01 IST
Hobart Hurricanes pip Perth Scorchers by 8 runs in BBL
Hobart Hurricanes' D'Arcy Short (Image: BBL's Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Hobart Hurricanes eked out a narrow eight-run win over Perth Scorchers in the ongoing Big Bash League (BBL) at Perth Stadium here on Sunday. Chasing 181, Scorchers did not get a perfect start to their innings when they lost opener Liam Livingstone (13) in the second over. In the next over, Hurricanes' Scott Boland dismissed Cameron Bancroft (3) and Josh Inglis (0), reducing Scorchers to 18/3.

Mitchell Marsh and Cameron Green came to crease and stabilised Scorchers' innings. The duo put on a partnership of 75 runs in the middle overs. However, Nathan Ellis ended the partnership by scalping the wicket of Green (33). Chris Jordan's (1) stay at the crease did not last long as he was sent back to pavilion with Scorchers still needing 86 runs from 29 balls. On the other hand, Marsh continued to play his shots to keep his team in the hunt before being dismissed for 48 runs.

While Jhye Richardson played a fiery knock of 33 runs in 14 balls, Scorchers ultimately fell short by eight runs. Earlier after winning the toss and opting to bat first, opener D'Archy Short and Caleb Jewel gave a solid start to Hurricanes as the duo put on 69 runs for the first wicket.

Liam Livingstone provided the first breakthrough for the Scorchers as he dismissed Jewel (25) in the 11th over of the innings. David Miller then joined Short at the crease and both batsmen stitched a 42 run-stand for the second wicket. Fawad Ahmed dismissed Miller (15) in the 16th over, reducing Hurricanes to 111/2. Short kept smashing the bowlers out of the park alongside Ben McDermott. In the last four overs, Short played fearlessly and helped the side to garner 63 runs.

He went on to score the second century of his Big Bash career, achieving the feat in 70 balls. Short remained unbeaten on 103 after scoring the first ton of the ninth BBL season. Hurricanes ended their innings at 180/2 in the allotted 20 overs.

D'Arcy Short was adjudged as the player of the match. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

