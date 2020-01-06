REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 19:30 GMT/14:30 ET

Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 7:30 p.m. GMT/2:30 p.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning. TOP STORIES

SOCCER-ENGLAND-LIV-EVE-REPORT Klopp's kids knock Everton out of FA Cup

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - A stunning strike from 18-year-old Curtis Jones gave a youthful Liverpool a 1-0 win over Everton in their FA Cup, third round tie at Anfield on Sunday. SOCCER-ENGLAND-CRY-DRB

Milivojevic shown red after referee consults VAR screen LONDON - Crystal Palace skipper Luka Milivojevic became the first player in an English match to be sent off as a result of a referee reviewing an incident on a pitch-side monitor during his side’s 1-0 defeat by Derby County in the FA Cup third round on Sunday.

CRICKET-TESTS-ZAF-ENG Sibley, Root put England in command of second test

CAPE TOWN - Opener Dominic Sibley struck a career-best unbeaten 85 as England seized control of the second test against South Africa at the close of the third day at Newlands on Sunday, grinding down their hosts ahead of a fourth innings victory charge. UPCOMING

SPORTS CRICKET-TEST-AUS-NZL/

Cricket - Australia v New Zealand - Third test Cricket - Australia v New Zealand - Third and final test at Sydney Cricket Ground

6 Jan CRICKET-TEST-ZAF-ENG/ (PIX)

Cricket Cricket - South Africa v England - Second Test South Africa host England in the second test at Newlands in Cape Town

6 Jan 11:00 ET / 16:00 GMT MOTOR-RALLY-DAKAR/ (PIX) (TV) Rallying - Dakar Rally

Saudi Arabia hosts the 2020 Dakar Rally. 6 Jan

MOTOR-RALLY-DAKAR/ (PIX) (TV) Rallying - Dakar Rally

Saudi Arabia hosts the 2020 Dakar Rally. From 5th to 17th Jan 2020 Saudi Arabia will host its first Rally Dakar known as "Dakar Rally 2020 - Saudi Arabia". 6 Jan

SOCCER-ENGLAND/ Soccer-Talking points from the the FA Cup third roun

Talking points from the FA Cup third round 6 Jan 03:00 ET / 08:00 GMT

SOCCER-ITALY-JUV-CAG/REPORT (PIX) Soccer - Italy - Serie A - Juventus v Cagliari

Juventus host Cagliari in a Serie A match. 6 Jan 09:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

SOCCER-ITALY-MIL-SAM/REPORT (PIX) Soccer - Italy - Serie A - AC Milan v Sampdoria

Zlatan forst match for AC Milan as they host Sampdoria in a Serie A match 6 Jan 09:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

SOCCER-ITALY-ROM-TOR/REPORT Soccer - Serie A - Italy - AS Roma v Torino

AS Roma host Torino in a Serie A match 5 Jan 14:45 ET / 19:45 GMT

SOCCER-SPAIN-GET-MAD/(PIX) Soccer-Getafe's Cucurella denies racially abusing Real Madrid's Militao

Getafe midfielder Marc Cucurella has denied that he used racist language against Real Madrid's Eder Militao during Saturday's 3-0 defeat to Zinedine Zidane's side in La Liga. 5 Jan 17:00 ET / 22:00 GMT

SOCCER-SPAIN/ Soccer - Spain - Talking points from the weekend in La Liga Talking points from the weekend's action in La Liga.

6 Jan 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT SOCCER-SPAIN/SUPERCUP

Soccer - Spain - Spanish Super Cup preview A preview of the Spanish Super Cup, which is taking place for the first time under a revamped format in Saudi Arabia. Real Madrid, Barcelona, Atletico Madrid and Valencia will contest the competition.

6 Jan 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT TENNIS-ATPCUP/ (PIX) (TV)

Tennis - ATP Cup Sydney, Brisbane and Perth host the inaugural ATP Cup - a new team competition featuring 24 countries in the buildup to the Australian Open. The likes of Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic, Marin Cilic and Dominic Thiem feature on day four of the event.

6 Jan 19:00 ET / 00:00 GMT TENNIS-AUCKLAND/

Tennis - WTA International - ASB Classic Round one of the ASB Classic - a WTA International tournament in Auckland.

6 Jan 21:00 ET / 02:00 GMT TENNIS-BRISBANE/

Tennis - WTA Premier - Brisbane International Round one of the Brisbane International. French Open champion Ash Barty leads the field at the Pat Rafter Arena.

6 Jan 20:00 ET / 01:00 GMT TENNIS-SHENZHEN/

Tennis - WTA International - Shenzhen Open The WTA hosts the Shenzhen Open - an International event.

6 Jan

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.