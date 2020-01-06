Lightning down Hurricanes to win 7th straight

The Tampa Bay Lightning goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy won his fifth straight decision by stopping 28 shots as the team pushed its winning streak to seven games with Sunday's 3-1 victory against the host Carolina Hurricanes. Mitchell Stephens, Steven Stamkos and Brayden Point scored as the Lightning completed a perfect four-game road swing. Nikita Kucherov notched two assists, and Stamkos also had an assist.

The Lightning swept all games of a road trip of four-plus games for only the second time in franchise history. The other time came in February-March 2016. Tampa Bay scored its three goals on its first eight shots, including two goals in the opening five minutes. Vasilevskiy, who wasn't used in Saturday night's victory at Ottawa, stopped all 13 first-period shots he faced as the Hurricanes couldn't get untracked.

Andrei Svechnikov scored Carolina's goal with 8:12 remaining. For the second game in a row, the Hurricanes didn't score until the third period. Goalie Petr Mrazek stopped 23 shots for Carolina.

The Hurricanes, who were playing the first game after the midway mark of their schedule, have lost five of their last seven games. They have three games remaining on a seven-game homestand. It's the fourth time in Tampa Bay's winning streak that it limited the opponent to one goal.

Tampa Bay, which improved to 5-1-1 in the second half of games on back-to-back days, opened the scoring on Stephens' second goal of the season, a one-timer off a cross-ice pass from Carter Verhaeghe. The Lightning's second goal came when Hurricanes defenseman Dougie Hamilton lost the puck coming from behind the net. Stamkos collected the turnover and turned it into an unassisted goal.

Point's team-leading 17th goal came just 5:19 into the second period. Svechnikov notched his fifth goal in a nine-game span, set up by defenseman Jaccob Slavin's pass. He has 18 goals this season, second-most on the team.

The Lightning improved its road record to 12-6-2. Carolina won the first two matchups with Tampa Bay this season, both by one-goal margins.

--Field Level Media

