Left Menu
Development News Edition

'She smelled expensive' - Naomi Osaka reveals Beyonce pep talk

  • PTI
  • |
  • Brisbane
  • |
  • Updated: 06-01-2020 09:37 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-01-2020 09:33 IST
'She smelled expensive' - Naomi Osaka reveals Beyonce pep talk
Image Credit: IANS

Japanese sensation Naomi Osaka has revealed her excitement at meeting her idol Beyonce, saying the US singer "smelled expensive" and gave her a morale-boosting pep talk at a low point last year. The two-time Grand Slam champion, who will be defending her Australian Open title this month, bumped into Beyonce and her husband Jay-Z while still "depressed" after losing in the fourth round at the US Open.

"I met Beyonce and Jay-Z during the off-season. She just smelled expensive and beautiful and she was soft and she hugged me," Osaka told the WTA website. "I was like, this is what heaven is." The meeting came in the aftermath of Osaka's defeat at Flushing Meadow to Belinda Bencic, which ended her first Grand Slam title defence.

"She was talking to me and she said she was proud of me. I thought, wow, that actually was a really important moment," said the 22-year-old, who stunned Serena Williams in the 2018 US Open final. "I felt really depressed after I lost my match, but I'm thinking about the impact that tennis players -- I don't think we know, I don't think we're aware of all the good that we can do.

"That was kind of an eye-opening thing. Even though it was one of my worst points, to lose -- I wanted to be a defending champion and I lost early -- there's still something really good that came out of that. "There are some things that I have to remember are out of my control, especially past events. So I just have to put myself in a position to not regret anything."

Osaka hired a new coach in the off-season, Wim Fissette, having split with Jermaine Jenkins following the US Open, and said she was raring to go after her 2019 season was abruptly cut short by injury at the WTA Finals in Shenzhen. She is set to play her first match of the year at the Brisbane International against Maria Sakkari on Tuesday.

"I just feel like for me having positive energy and having a clean mental slate is really important, so that's what I did this entire off-season," she said. "I mean, I trained, but I wasn't super pressed on anything. That's just something I had to learn throughout the entire year.

"I feel like 2019 had so many trials and errors and all in all it felt like a very long year, but now that I'm here it feels very compact. It's learning about myself more."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Key Senate Republican wants to start Trump impeachment trial within days

If Iran strikes American assets, US will hit 52 Iranian sites, warns Trump

UPDATE 1-Islamist group al Shabaab attacks Kenya base used by Kenyan, U.S. forces

Water lily genome sheds light on evolution of all flowering plants: Study

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s draft PPP model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Videos

Latest News

Tennis-'I almost died,' says Osaka after paddleboard mishap

Tennis players typically use the off-season to rest and recover from their punishing schedules but two-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka says she suffered a near-death experience while paddleboarding with her sister in the Caribbean. The...

Joaquin Phoenix, Brad Pitt big winners at Golden Globes

Hollywood star Joaquin Phoenix won the Golden Globes for the best actor in a motion picture - drama for his performance in Joker while Brad Pitt walked away with the best supporting actor trophy for his performance of a gruff stuntman in On...

China stocks climb on energy gains; Hong Kong falls

China stocks started the week higher on Monday, aided by strong gains for the countrys oil producers as oil prices extended gains on escalating Middle East tensions. The CSI300 index rose 0.5 to 4,165.50 at the end of the morning session, w...

UPDATE 1-Cricket-Australia hit with run penalty but push on towards victory

Australia were hit with a rare run penalty for Marnus Labuschagne running on the wicket but were pressing on strongly for victory and a 3-0 series sweep at tea on the fourth day of the third test against New Zealand on Monday. Labuschagne r...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020