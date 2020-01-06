Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rallying-Terranova leads Dakar in Saudi Arabia as Alonso hits a rock

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Riyadh
  • |
  • Updated: 06-01-2020 17:48 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-01-2020 17:35 IST
Rallying-Terranova leads Dakar in Saudi Arabia as Alonso hits a rock
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

Argentine driver Orlando Terranova led the Dakar Rally after the second stage in Saudi Arabia on Monday while double Formula One champion Fernando Alonso smashed his Toyota on a rock and fell hours behind. Alonso was running fourth in his Hilux pickup after 100km but the Dakar debutant was then sidelined with suspension damage and a broken wheel on the 367km stage from Al Wajh to the desert city of Neom.

The Spaniard, with co-driver and five-times Dakar winner Marc Coma, had been 11th overnight but plunged down the standings as they waited for an assistance truck. The pair finally got moving again after a two and a half-hour delay.

Terranova, driving a Mini, finished second in the stage won by Toyota's South African Giniel De Villiers to carve out a lead of four minutes and 43 seconds over Spaniard Carlos Sainz in a Mini buggy. "It was very tricky, especially towards the end when we lost a lot of minutes. We had trouble finding our way and had to turn back two times, 3km back and forwards. It was tricky, but at least there were no punctures today," Sainz said.

Defending champion Nasser al-Attiyah of Qatar was in third place for Toyota and six minutes off the lead. De Villiers, the winner in 2009, moved up to sixth overall but 12 minutes behind Terranova. Lithuanian Vaidotas Zala, the overnight leader in a Mini, dropped to fifth.

In the motorcycle category, Botswana's Ross Branch won the stage while Britain's Sam Sunderland was runner-up and took over at the top for KTM.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Key Senate Republican wants to start Trump impeachment trial within days

If Iran strikes American assets, US will hit 52 Iranian sites, warns Trump

UPDATE 1-Islamist group al Shabaab attacks Kenya base used by Kenyan, U.S. forces

Health News Summary: People with mental illness less likely to get cancer screening

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s draft PPP model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Videos

Latest News

WB student dies, seven others hurt as taxi falls into Beas in HP

A 22-year-old student from West Bengal, visiting Himachal Pradesh as a tourist along with his friends, died on Monday after the taxi they were travelling in plunged into Beas River near here, said police. The deceased was identified as Sand...

J&K highway closed due to landslide, snowfall

Over 600 vehicles were stranded as fresh snowfall and landslides triggered by rains have closed the Jammu-Srinagar national highway again on Monday, officials said. One-way traffic resumed on the 270-km Jammu-Srinagar highway on Sunday afte...

States cannot lower fines below prescribed limits under Motor Vehicles Act: Centre

No state can lower traffic penalties below the level prescribed under the new Motor Vehicles Act, the central government said on Monday. In an advisory to states, the road, transport and highways ministry said the Motor Vehicles Amendment A...

Himachal Pradesh CM launches MyGov portal, CM App

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Monday launched the Himachal MyGov portal and CM App aimed at strengthening public participation in governance. MyGov is an innovative platform to build a partnership between citizens and government with the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020