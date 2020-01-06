Left Menu
Brisbane Heat beat Sydney Thunder by 16 runs in BBL

In a rain-affected Big Bash League (BBL) match, Brisbane Heat secured a 16 runs victory over Sydney Thunder after the Duckworth-Lewis method came into play here on Monday.

Tom Banton (Image: BBL's Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

In a rain-affected Big Bash League (BBL) match, Brisbane Heat secured a 16 runs victory over Sydney Thunder after the Duckworth-Lewis method came into play here on Monday. Heat scored 119/4 runs in eight overs as the match was cut short due to rain.

However, Thunder's inning was further reduced to five overs and a new target was set at 77 runs. Thunder did not start well and lost opener, Usman Khawaja (11) in the second over. In the next over, Callum Ferguson (5) was too dismissed by Ben Laughlin, reducing Thunders to 22-2, who were still 55 runs away from the target.

However, Opener Alex Hales played some shorts but wicket kept tumbling from the other hand. Jack Prestwidge swung the match in Heat's favor after removed Chris Morris (4) and Daniel Sams (10) in the fourth over. In last over 28 runs were required but Hales and Alex Ross only managed to garner 11 runs, ending Thunders innings at 60 runs.

Earlier, Tom Banton and Chris Lynn provided a solid start for the Heat. The duo put on 90 runs for the first wicket. Chris Tremain removed the dangerous looking Banton on 56. Brendan Doggett provided gave the second blow to the Heat as he removed Lynn (31). Max Bryant (12) and Matt Renshaw (0) did not last long at the crease.

The team ended up scoring 119 runs, while Ben Cutting and Jack Prestwidge remained unbeaten on 7 and 9 respectively. Tom Banton was named as the man of the match for is match-winning innings of 56 runs (ANI).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

