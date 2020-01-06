Left Menu
Development News Edition

REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 2 p.m. GMT/9 a.m. ET

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 06-01-2020 19:29 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-01-2020 19:29 IST
REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 2 p.m. GMT/9 a.m. ET

Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 2 p.m. GMT/9 a.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning. TOP STORIES

TENNIS-ATPCUP Djokovic, Nadal march on with convincing wins at ATP Cup

Novak Djokovic braved extreme humidity to overcome tricky opponent Gael Monfils 6-3 6-2 at the inaugural ATP Cup team event in Brisbane on Monday. GOLF-SENTRY

Thomas survives 'disaster' to win Tournament of Champions playoff Justin Thomas survived a "disaster" at the 72nd hole before beating Patrick Reed and Xander Schauffele in a three-way playoff at the PGA Tour's Sentry Tournament of Champions in windswept Hawaii on Sunday.

AUSTRALIA-BUSHFIRES/SPORT Warne auctioning 'baggy green' to raise funds for bushfire victims

Australia's Shane Warne will auction his prized 'baggy green' test cap to raise funds for bushfire relief efforts as fires blaze across the states of Victoria and New South Wales, the former test great said on Monday. UPCOMING

SOCCER SOCCER-ITALY-MIL-SAM/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Italy - Serie A - AC Milan v Sampdoria Zlatan forst match for AC Milan as they host Sampdoria in a Serie A match

6 Jan 09:00 ET / 14:00 GMT SOCCER-ITALY-JUV-CAG/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Italy - Serie A - Juventus v Cagliari Juventus host Cagliari in a Serie A match.

6 Jan 09:00 ET / 14:00 GMT SOCCER-ITALY-NAP-INT/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Italy - Serie A - Napoli v Inter Milan Napoli host Inter Milan in a Serie A match.

6 Jan 14:45 ET / 19:45 GMT SOCCER-ENGLAND-ARS-LEE/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - England - FA Cup Third Round - Arsenal v Leeds United Arsenal face a tough test against promotion-chasing Leeds United

6 Jan 14:56 ET / 19:56 GMT SOCCER-DEMENTIA/

Soccer - University of East Anglia to launch soccer/dementia study The University of East Anglia (UK) are launching a new project to test former professional football players for early signs of dementia.

7 Jan 19:00 ET / 00:00 GMT SOCCER-ITALY/

Soccer - Italy - Talking-points from the Serie A weekend Talking-points from the Serie A weekend

7 Jan 05:00 ET / 10:00 GMT RALLYING

MOTOR-RALLY-DAKAR/ (PIX) (TV) Rallying - Dakar Rally

Stage two of the Dakar Rally is a 401-kilometre route from Al Wajh to Neom. 6 Jan 10:00 ET / 15:00 GMT

CRICKET CRICKET-TEST-ZAF-ENG/ (PIX)

Cricket Cricket - South Africa v England - Second Test South Africa host England in the second test at Newlands in Cape Town

6 Jan 11:00 ET / 16:00 GMT CRICKET-TEST-AUS-NZL/

Cricket - Australia v New Zealand - Third test Cricket - Australia v New Zealand - Third and final test at Sydney Cricket Ground

7 Jan TENNIS

TENNIS-ATPCUP/ (PIX) (TV) Tennis - ATP Cup

Sydney, Brisbane and Perth host the inaugural ATP Cup - a new team competition featuring 24 countries in the buildup to the Australian Open. The likes of Alexander Zverev and Stefanos Tsitsipas feature on day five of the event. 7 Jan 19:00 ET / 00:00 GMT

TENNIS-BRISBANE/ Tennis - WTA Premier - Brisbane International

Round one of the Brisbane International. French Open champion Ash Barty leads the field at the Pat Rafter Arena. 7 Jan 20:00 ET / 01:00 GMT

TENNIS-AUCKLAND/ Tennis - WTA International - ASB Classic

Round one of the ASB Classic - a WTA International tournament in Auckland. 7 Jan 21:00 ET / 02:00 GMT

TENNIS-SHENZHEN/ Tennis - WTA International - Shenzhen Open

The WTA hosts the Shenzhen Open - an International event. 7 Jan

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Key Senate Republican wants to start Trump impeachment trial within days

If Iran strikes American assets, US will hit 52 Iranian sites, warns Trump

UPDATE 1-Islamist group al Shabaab attacks Kenya base used by Kenyan, U.S. forces

ESAF Small Finance Bank files Rs 976-cr IPO papers with Sebi

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s draft PPP model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. accuses Russia, China of blocking U.N. statement on Baghdad embassy attack

The United States accused Russia and China on Monday of blocking a United Nations Security Council statement underscoring the inviolability of diplomatic and consular premises after a Dec. 31 attack on the U.S. embassy in Baghdad.Such state...

PM Modi graces centenary celebrations of Kirloskar Brothers

Prime Minister Shri. Narendra Modi graced the centenary celebrations of Kirloskar Brothers Ltd. KBL organised in New Delhi today. Prime Minister released a postage stamp to commemorate 100 years of KBL. The PM also unveiled the Hindi versio...

Pak's parl committee unanimously approves bills concerning services chiefs' tenure

The Pakistan government on Monday moved closer to finalise a legislation to give three-year extension to Army chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa as the bills concerning tenures of the services chiefs were unanimously approved by a parliamentary co...

UPDATE 4-In #MeToo landmark moment, Weinstein arrives at New York court for rape trial

Harvey Weinstein arrived at a Manhattan court on Monday for the start of his landmark trial on charges of rape, allegations that helped fuel the MeToo movement and a reckoning for powerful men accused of sexual misconduct. Once one of Holly...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020