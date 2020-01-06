Left Menu
Development News Edition

Khelo India University Games to be held from Feb 22 in Bhubaneswar

  • PTI
  • |
  • Bhubaneswar
  • |
  • Updated: 06-01-2020 20:23 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-01-2020 20:04 IST
Khelo India University Games to be held from Feb 22 in Bhubaneswar
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia

The inaugural edition of Khelo India University Games will be held here from February 22 to March 1, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik announced on Monday. The Games, to be held at Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology University, will witness over 4000 athletes from 100 Universities across India vying for top honours in 17 disciplines of archery, athletics, boxing, fencing, judo, swimming, weightlifting, wrestling, badminton, basketball, football, hockey, table tennis, tennis, volleyball, rugby and kabaddi.

"I am truly delighted to announce that the first edition of the Khelo India University Games will be held in Bhubaneswar. I am sure the true spirit of sportsmanship will be showcased during this event," Patnaik said at the launch of the Games, in the presence of sports minister Kiren Rijiju. "The Khelo India University Games is yet another empowering initiative of Government of India that hopes to not only give a platform to young students to showcase their talent in sports but in the long run it will develop a culture to pursue sports at this level and eventually contribute to the ultimate goal of topping the medal tally in events like Asian Games and Olympic Games," Rijiju said.

"I invite every sports-loving and talented young student to grab this opportunity and begin his or her journey towards excellence. Playing sport is also a great way to build one's character and have a fitter body and mind," he added. The launch ceremony was also attended by Human Resources and Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal and Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Key Senate Republican wants to start Trump impeachment trial within days

If Iran strikes American assets, US will hit 52 Iranian sites, warns Trump

UPDATE 1-Islamist group al Shabaab attacks Kenya base used by Kenyan, U.S. forces

ESAF Small Finance Bank files Rs 976-cr IPO papers with Sebi

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s draft PPP model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Rallying-Terranova leads Dakar as Alonso suffers Saudi setback

Argentine driver Orlando Terranova led the Dakar Rally after the second stage in Saudi Arabia on Monday while double Formula One champion Fernando Alonso smashed his Toyotas suspension on a rock and dropped to 48th. Alonso had been fourth i...

U.S. accuses Russia, China of blocking U.N. statement on Baghdad embassy attack

The United States accused Russia and China on Monday of blocking a United Nations Security Council statement underscoring the inviolability of diplomatic and consular premises after a Dec. 31 attack on the U.S. embassy in Baghdad.Such state...

PM Modi graces centenary celebrations of Kirloskar Brothers

Prime Minister Shri. Narendra Modi graced the centenary celebrations of Kirloskar Brothers Ltd. KBL organised in New Delhi today. Prime Minister released a postage stamp to commemorate 100 years of KBL. The PM also unveiled the Hindi versio...

Pak's parl committee unanimously approves bills concerning services chiefs' tenure

The Pakistan government on Monday moved closer to finalise a legislation to give three-year extension to Army chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa as the bills concerning tenures of the services chiefs were unanimously approved by a parliamentary co...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020