Khelo India University Games to be held from Feb 22 in Bhubaneswar

The inaugural edition of Khelo India University Games will be held here from February 22 to March 1, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik announced on Monday. The Games, to be held at Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology University, will witness over 4000 athletes from 100 Universities across India vying for top honours in 17 disciplines of archery, athletics, boxing, fencing, judo, swimming, weightlifting, wrestling, badminton, basketball, football, hockey, table tennis, tennis, volleyball, rugby and kabaddi.

"I am truly delighted to announce that the first edition of the Khelo India University Games will be held in Bhubaneswar. I am sure the true spirit of sportsmanship will be showcased during this event," Patnaik said at the launch of the Games, in the presence of sports minister Kiren Rijiju. "The Khelo India University Games is yet another empowering initiative of Government of India that hopes to not only give a platform to young students to showcase their talent in sports but in the long run it will develop a culture to pursue sports at this level and eventually contribute to the ultimate goal of topping the medal tally in events like Asian Games and Olympic Games," Rijiju said.

"I invite every sports-loving and talented young student to grab this opportunity and begin his or her journey towards excellence. Playing sport is also a great way to build one's character and have a fitter body and mind," he added. The launch ceremony was also attended by Human Resources and Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal and Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

