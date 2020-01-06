Left Menu
Pat Brown ruled out of white-ball series against South Africa

England seamer Pat Brown was ruled out of the upcoming white-ball series against South Africa on Monday due to a lower back stress fracture.

Pat Brown ruled out of white-ball series against South Africa
England is scheduled to play three ODIs and as many T20Is against South Africa, starting from February 2. The ECB is yet to announce Brown's replacement.. Image Credit: ANI

Brown has been withdrawn from all cricket for the rest of the winter and will return to the UK to start his rehabilitation programme with the Worcestershire medical team.

"The 21-year-old Worcestershire quick developed a recurrence of low back symptoms whilst in Australia preparing to play for the Melbourne Stars in the Australian Big Bash. A scan has revealed a partial stress fracture," the statement added. Brown has been withdrawn from all cricket for the rest of the winter and will return to the UK to start his rehabilitation programme with the Worcestershire medical team.

England is scheduled to play three ODIs and as many T20Is against South Africa, starting from February 2. The ECB is yet to announce Brown's replacement. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

