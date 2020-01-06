Left Menu
Cricket-Kallis keeping faith in South African miracle at Newlands

  Updated: 06-01-2020 23:26 IST
South Africa batting coach Jacques Kallis is excited at the prospect of the second test against England ending in a draw or a win for either team in what should be a thrilling final day on Tuesday.

The home side went to the close of day four on 126 for two, chasing what would be a test record 438 for victory on a pitch that has flattened out over the previous two days. He admitted that their main aim during the day would be survival, but added the home side would reassess their situation at tea -- if they get that far.

"All three results are probably possible," Kallis, who is South Africa’s leading run-scrorer in tests, told reporters. "It will be a tough ask to chase it down to be brutally honest, but we are not ruling it out. "We will just bat normally and have a look at tea to see where we are. First we must just try and face as many balls as we can."

Kallis believes the wicket has played better for the batsmen in the last two days and that gives the home side hope. "The wicket has flattened out and become a good wicket to bat on. For the spinners there is help bowling to the left-handers.

"But it is very battable and we must believe we can bat the day out. If we play well, we can get close. It is not unachievable to bat the whole day. It’s a good wicket. "As long as we keep making England fight for our wickets, who knows what can happen."

Kallis, who helped South Africa chase 414 against Australia in Perth in 2008, just four runs shy of the world record of 418, said the batsman would only focus on one ball at a time. "It’s quite easy to look at the whole day and say it is long. But we must take it ball by ball and fight that ball you are facing to make sure you be there for the next one.

"If you look too far ahead you lose focus on what you have to do. "It’s a chance for guys to be heroes, to see how far we can go. Whatever happens tomorrow, this young team will learn something from this test."

South Africa won the first test of the four-match series by 107 runs in Pretoria. (Reporting By Nick Said, editing by Pritha Sarkar)

