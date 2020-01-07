Left Menu
REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 7:30 p.m. GMT/2:30 p.m. ET

Novak Djokovic braved extreme humidity to beat tricky French opponent Gael Monfils 6-3 6-2 and later helped Serbia win the doubles as they progressed at the inaugural ATP Cup team event in Brisbane on Monday.

SOCCER-ITALY-JUV-CAG/REPORT Ronaldo scores second-half hat-trick as Juve thump Cagliari

TURIN, Italy, Jan 6 (Reuters) - Cristiano Ronaldo scored a second-half hat-trick to lead Serie A champions Juventus to a 4-0 win at home to Cagliari on Monday, taking his tally to eight goals in his last five league games. UPCOMING

SOCCER SOCCER-ITALY-NAP-INT/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Italy - Serie A - Napoli v Inter Milan Napoli host Inter Milan in a Serie A match.

6 Jan 14:45 ET / 19:45 GMT SOCCER-ENGLAND-ARS-LEE/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - England - FA Cup Third Round - Arsenal v Leeds United Arsenal face a tough test against promotion-chasing Leeds United

6 Jan 14:56 ET / 19:56 GMT SOCCER-DEMENTIA/

Soccer - University of East Anglia to launch soccer/dementia study The University of East Anglia (UK) are launching a new project to test former professional football players for early signs of dementia.

7 Jan 19:00 ET / 00:00 GMT SOCCER-ITALY/

Soccer - Italy - Talking-points from the Serie A weekend Talking-points from the Serie A weekend,

7 Jan 05:00 ET / 10:00 GMT SOCCER-SPAIN-VAL-MAD/PREVIEW (TV)

Soccer - Spanish Super Cup - Valencia v Real Madrid - news conferences & training Valencia and Real Madrid prepare for their Spanish Super Cup semi-final at the King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah.

7 Jan 09:45 ET / 14:45 GMT TENNIS

TENNIS-ATPCUP/ (PIX) (TV) Tennis - ATP Cup

Sydney, Brisbane and Perth host the inaugural ATP Cup - a new team competition featuring 24 countries in the buildup to the Australian Open. The likes of Alexander Zverev and Stefanos Tsitsipas feature on day five of the event. 7 Jan 19:00 ET / 00:00 GMT

TENNIS-BRISBANE/ Tennis - WTA Premier - Brisbane International

Round one of the Brisbane International. French Open champion Ash Barty leads the field at the Pat Rafter Arena. 7 Jan 20:00 ET / 01:00 GMT

TENNIS-AUCKLAND/ Tennis - WTA International - Auckland Classic

Round one of the Auckland Classic - a WTA International tournament. 7 Jan 21:00 ET / 02:00 GMT

TENNIS-SHENZHEN/ Tennis - WTA International - Shenzhen Open

The WTA hosts the Shenzhen Open - an International event. Jan 7

CRICKET CRICKET-TEST-AUS-NZL/

Cricket - Australia v New Zealand - Third test Cricket - Australia v New Zealand - Third and final test at Sydney Cricket Ground

Jan 7 CRICKET-TEST-ZAF-ENG/ (PIX)

Cricket Cricket - South Africa v England - Second Test South Africa host England in the second test at Newlands in Cape Town

7 Jan 11:00 ET / 16:00 GMT CRICKET-T20-IND-LKA/

Cricket-India v Sri Lanka Twenty20 series India play Sri Lanka in the second Twenty20 International of the three-match series in Indore.

7 Jan 12:30 ET / 17:30 GMT MOTORSPORTS

MOTOR-RALLY-DAKAR/ (PIX) (TV) Rallying - Dakar Rally

Stage three of the Dakar Rally is a 489-kilometre route starting and finishing in Neom. 7 Jan 10:00 ET / 15:00 GMT

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE FOOTBALL-NFL-NOTEBOOK

Field Level Media-NFL notebook Wrapping up the day in NFL news and notes.

7 Jan,expect by 8:45 p.m. ET NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

BASKETBALL-NBA-NOTEBOOK Field Level Media-NBA notebook

News and notes from around the NBA. 7 Jan,expect by 9 p.m. ET

