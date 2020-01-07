Reports: Browns to interview Eagles DC Schwartz

The Cleveland Browns have requested permission to interview Philadelphia Eagles defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz for their head-coach vacancy, multiple outlets reported Monday evening. NFL Network reported the interview will happen "in the next few days."

Schwartz, who was once a head coach of the Detroit Lions and has drawn several interviews in recent years, is the eighth candidate who has either interviewed or is scheduled for an interview with the Browns. Mike McCarthy, Greg Roman, Eric Bieniemy, Robert Saleh and Brian Daboll have already interviewed, while Josh McDaniels and Kevin Stefanski will each reportedly interview this week. McCarthy reportedly was chosen for the Dallas Cowboys' head coach on Monday. Schwartz, 53, went 29-51 across five seasons with the Lions from 2009-13, reaching the playoffs in 2011. He then spent one season as the Buffalo Bills' defensive coordinator, one year out of the NFL and the last four seasons in Philadelphia. His Eagles units have finished 13th, fourth, 23rd and 10th in yards allowed over the last four years, while finishing 12th, fourth, 12th and 15th in points.

The Eagles were eliminated from the playoffs with a 17-9 home loss to Seattle in Sunday's wild-card playoff game. Schwartz also spent eight years as the Tennessee Titans' defensive coordinator from 2001-08.

The Browns are searching for their sixth full-time head coach since 2012 after dismissing Freddie Kitchens following a 6-10 finish in his first season.

