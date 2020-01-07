Left Menu
Development News Edition

Nadal praises young Norwegian slammed as 'boring' by Kyrgios

  • PTI
  • |
  • Perth
  • |
  • Updated: 07-01-2020 09:21 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-01-2020 09:19 IST
Nadal praises young Norwegian slammed as 'boring' by Kyrgios
Image Credit: Flickr

Rafael Nadal said a bright future awaits "amazing" young Norwegian Casper Ruud, who has proved a giant-killer at the ATP Cup despite being slammed as "boring" by Nick Kyrgios. The 21-year-old, a product of Nadal's tennis academy in Mallorca, has beaten top-20 players John Isner and Fabio Fognini to make his mark at the international teams tournament in Australia.

Ruud was catapulted into the spotlight last year after Kyrgios threw a temper tantrum during their match at the Italian Masters, hurling a chair on to the court. He later blasted the combustible Australian as an "idiot" and "totally crazy", prompting Kyrgios to fire back that he would rather "watch paint dry" than "boring" Ruud.

"I saw (Ruud) playing good in the off-season, practising every single day in Mallorca and he was practising strong and very well," said Nadal, the world number one and 19-time Grand Slam winner. "Yeah, it's very important to have a beginning of the season with these two great results winning against John (Isner) and against Fabio (Fognini)."

Ruud, whose father Christian is Norway's captain and his coach, stunned Italian world number 12 Fognini 6-2, 6-2 on Sunday after upsetting American Isner, ranked 19, 6-7 (3/7), 7-6 (12/10), 7-5 two days earlier. "He's amazing and I think that in the past he had some trouble because he used to prefer to play on clay much more than hard," said Nadal.

"But that's something that for me personally makes me happy, because he's a great guy, he's a hard worker and he has a great family around him, great human people around him, so super-happy for all of them. "That's encouraging for what's coming later."

Ruud broke into the top 100 for the first time last year and is currently at a career-high 53, the second highest-ranked Norwegian since his father, who made it to 33 in the world in 1999.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 release date, Get the latest updates including cast in details

ESAF Small Finance Bank files Rs 976-cr IPO papers with Sebi

FEATURE-Building an inclusive city in Myanmar, one trash alley at a time

Amazon signs agreement to sell Future Group products online

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s draft PPP model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Videos

Latest News

Reuters Health News Summary

Following is a summary of current health news briefs. More than a third of U.S. healthcare costs go to bureaucracyU.S. insurers and providers spent more than 800 billion in 2017 on administration, or nearly 2,500 per person - more than four...

UPDATE 1-Body of Iranian commander killed in U.S. strike arrives for burial in southeast Iran -agency

The body of the senior Iranian military commander killed in a U.S. drone strike in Iraq last week has arrived in his home town of Kerman in southeast Iran for burial, the official IRNA news agency said on Tuesday.State TV broadcast live ima...

Singer death: Rs 2 lakh, jewellery, weapons recovered from accused's Delhi home

A Special Investigation Team probing the death of a Bhajan singer and his family in Shamli district of Uttar Pradesh has found Rs 2 lakh in cash, jewellery and other valuables from the accuseds home in Delhi, police said on Tuesday. Three s...

Body of Iranian commander killed in U.S. strike arrives for burial -agency

The body of the senior Iranian military commander killed in a U.S. drone strike in Iraq last week has arrived in the southeastern city of Kerman, the official IRNA news agency said on Tuesday.State TV broadcast live images of thousands of p...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020