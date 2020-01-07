Left Menu
Development News Edition

Doncic delivers another triple-double as Mavs beat Bulls

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Chicago
  • |
  • Updated: 07-01-2020 09:39 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-01-2020 09:36 IST
Doncic delivers another triple-double as Mavs beat Bulls
Image Credit: Twitter (@NBA_AU)

Luka Doncic registered a triple-double for the second straight game, contributing 38 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists to boost the host Dallas Mavericks to a 118-110 victory against the Chicago Bulls on Monday night. Doncic scored a career-high 21 points in the third quarter, capping the flurry with a deep 3-pointer. The home crowd serenaded him with chants of "M-V-P!" as he shot free throws in the final minute of the game.

Dwight Powell (16 points), Tim Hardway Jr. (15) and Dorian Finney-Smith (11) followed in double figures for the Mavericks. Lauri Markkanen scored 26 points to lead six Bulls in double figures. Tomas Satoransky (11 points, 14 assists) notched a double-double for Chicago, which has lost four straight and five of six to fall a season-low 11 games below .500.

Dallas led 61-55 at halftime and 88-82 after three quarters before gaining separation to start the fourth. After a Thaddeus Young layup brought the Bulls to within 88-84 with 10:54 to go, the Mavericks responded by the scoring of 15 of the game's next 23 points. The Mavericks stretched their advantage to as many as 14 points in the fourth.

Bulls center Wendell Carter Jr. left the game with a right ankle sprain midway through the third quarter. Carter was driving to the basket when he landed on Powell's foot and rolled his ankle. The second-year player writhed in pain for a few moments before a small group including trainer Jeff Tanaka helped him off the floor. X-rays were negative, the Bulls reported. Gafford, who rolled his ankle late in the first half, helped keep the Bulls afloat with his hustle on both ends of the floor. During one second-quarter sequence, he blocked a shot before slamming home a tip dunk off the backboard seconds later. Gafford finished with 13 points, eight rebounds, and two blocks, and has blocked multiple shots in six of the past seven games.

Zach LaVine (20 points), Coby White (15) and Young (11) also were in double figures for Chicago. Markkanen and Young both finished one rebound shy of a double-double as the Bulls won the battle under the boards 45-43.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 release date, Get the latest updates including cast in details

ESAF Small Finance Bank files Rs 976-cr IPO papers with Sebi

FEATURE-Building an inclusive city in Myanmar, one trash alley at a time

Amazon signs agreement to sell Future Group products online

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s draft PPP model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Videos

Latest News

Reuters People News Summary

Following is a summary of current people news briefs. Britains Prince Charles to mark Auschwitz liberation in JerusalemPrince Charles will commemorate the liberation of Auschwitz 75 years ago when he visits Jerusalem later this month, his o...

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs. 1917 upsets Hollywood awards season as Globes host Gervais goes for brokeWorld War One movie 1917 and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, set in 1960s Tinseltown, won the top movie pri...

Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Serena, Wozniacki team up to advance in Auckland doublesSerena Williams and Caroline Wozniacki teamed up in the doubles for the first time to beat Japanese pair Nao Hibino and Makoto Nin...

Reuters Health News Summary

Following is a summary of current health news briefs. More than a third of U.S. healthcare costs go to bureaucracyU.S. insurers and providers spent more than 800 billion in 2017 on administration, or nearly 2,500 per person - more than four...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020