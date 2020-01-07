Doncic delivers another triple-double as Mavs beat Bulls

Luka Doncic registered a triple-double for the second straight game, contributing 38 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists to boost the host Dallas Mavericks to a 118-110 victory against the Chicago Bulls on Monday night. Doncic scored a career-high 21 points in the third quarter, capping the flurry with a deep 3-pointer. The home crowd serenaded him with chants of "M-V-P!" as he shot free throws in the final minute of the game.

Dwight Powell (16 points), Tim Hardway Jr. (15) and Dorian Finney-Smith (11) followed in double figures for the Mavericks. Lauri Markkanen scored 26 points to lead six Bulls in double figures. Tomas Satoransky (11 points, 14 assists) notched a double-double for Chicago, which has lost four straight and five of six to fall a season-low 11 games below .500.

Dallas led 61-55 at halftime and 88-82 after three quarters before gaining separation to start the fourth. After a Thaddeus Young layup brought the Bulls to within 88-84 with 10:54 to go, the Mavericks responded by the scoring of 15 of the game's next 23 points. The Mavericks stretched their advantage to as many as 14 points in the fourth.

Bulls center Wendell Carter Jr. left the game with a right ankle sprain midway through the third quarter. Carter was driving to the basket when he landed on Powell's foot and rolled his ankle. The second-year player writhed in pain for a few moments before a small group including trainer Jeff Tanaka helped him off the floor. X-rays were negative, the Bulls reported. Gafford, who rolled his ankle late in the first half, helped keep the Bulls afloat with his hustle on both ends of the floor. During one second-quarter sequence, he blocked a shot before slamming home a tip dunk off the backboard seconds later. Gafford finished with 13 points, eight rebounds, and two blocks, and has blocked multiple shots in six of the past seven games.

Zach LaVine (20 points), Coby White (15) and Young (11) also were in double figures for Chicago. Markkanen and Young both finished one rebound shy of a double-double as the Bulls won the battle under the boards 45-43.

