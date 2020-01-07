Left Menu
Development News Edition

FC Goa look to get back on track against NorthEast United

  • PTI
  • |
  • Margao
  • |
  • Updated: 07-01-2020 18:54 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-01-2020 18:16 IST
FC Goa look to get back on track against NorthEast United
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

FC Goa would look to return to winning ways after their previous match defeat when they host NorthEast United FC in an Indian Super League clash at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium here on Wednesday. FC Goa's four-match winning streak was broken by defending champions Bengaluru FC last week but a win against NorthEast on Wednesday will send them to the top of the points table.

NorthEast United, on the other hand, is desperate for a victory as they last won a match more than two months ago. FC Goa has not lost a game when they scored first and the onus will be on Kai Heerings and Mislav Komorski to contain Ferran Corominas who has already netted seven times in eight matches.

"NorthEast is a very good team. If we do not play 100 percent, I'm sure it is not going to be easy," said FC Goa coach Sergio Lobera. The Gaurs have been prolific with set-pieces as well and have already netted 10 goals from dead-ball situations.

Robert Jarni's Guwahati-based side is eighth on the table and goal scoring has been a major issue for them. They have only nine goals in their kitty, the lowest in the league. Although they have a talismanic striker in Asamoah Gyan, who remains their best scorer with four goals, other players have not really contributed.

The return of Uruguayan striker Federico Gallego will be a major boost to their attack, and should he combine well with Gyan, it can resolve their woes upfront. NorthEast is yet to win an away match against FC Goa but Jarni hopes that his men can do the job and pick a much-needed win.

"We have nine matches to go. We will go there to win. They are a good team but we are confident as we are (as good as FC Goa). The mood in the team is really great and we are ready for the match," said Jarni.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 release date, Get the latest updates including cast in details

ESAF Small Finance Bank files Rs 976-cr IPO papers with Sebi

Ajeet Agarwal to continue to hold additional charge of REC CMD till retirement

FEATURE-Building an inclusive city in Myanmar, one trash alley at a time

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 4-Japan issues arrest warrant for Ghosn's wife amid efforts to snare him

Japanese prosecutors on Tuesday issued an arrest warrant for Carlos Ghosns wife for alleged perjury, as officials stepped up efforts to bring the fugitive car industry boss back to face trial on financial misconduct charges.The warrant accu...

Rallying-Sainz seizes the lead on day three of the Dakar

Two-times champion Carlos Sainz took over at the top of the Dakar Rally car standings on Tuesday after winning the third stage around the Saudi Arabian desert city of Neom. The Spaniard, driving a Mini buggy, led Toyotas defending champion ...

Russia's Putin makes rare visit to Syria, meets Assad

Russian President Vladimir Putin is visiting Syria where he has held talks with his Syrian counterpart, Bashar al-Assad, in Damascus, Syrian state media and Russias Interfax said on Tuesday.It marks Putins first trip to Syria since he visit...

UPDATE 2-Russia's VTB sues Mozambique over loan in $2 bln debt scandal

Russian bank VTB issuing a Mozambique state-owned company over 535 million it extended as part a series of loans now at the center of a 2 billion debt scandal. An online court filing dated Dec. 23 shows VTB has lodged a lawsuit in Britains ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020