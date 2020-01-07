Left Menu
Development News Edition

REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 2 p.m. GMT/9 a.m. ET

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 07-01-2020 19:31 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-01-2020 19:31 IST
REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 2 p.m. GMT/9 a.m. ET

Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 2 p.m. GMT/9 a.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning. TOP STORIES

SOCCER-ENGLAND-LIV Soccer-Liverpool agree new kit deal with Nike

Liverpool have signed a multi-year deal with Nike NKE.N as their new kit supplier from the 2020-21 season to replace New Balance, the Premier League club said on Tuesday. MOTOR-F1-REDBULL-VERSTAPPEN

Red Bull secure Verstappen for the next four years Max Verstappen has signed to stay at Red Bull until the end of 2023 in a clear vote of confidence in the former world champions’ Formula One title potential and their Honda partnership.

AUSTRALIA-BUSHFIRES-TENNIS Australian Open matches to be confined to indoor courts if conditions turn hazardous

Action at the Australian Open will be confined to the three stadiums with retractable roofs and eight indoor courts if conditions become hazardous due to the bushfire crisis, organizers of the Grand Slam event said on Tuesday. UPCOMING

SOCCER SOCCER-SPAIN-VAL-MAD/PREVIEW (TV)

Soccer - Spanish Super Cup - Valencia v Real Madrid - news conferences & training Valencia and Real Madrid prepare for their Spanish Super Cup semi-final at the King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah.

7 Jan 09:45 ET / 14:45 GMT SOCCER-ENGLAND-MUN-MCI/REPORT (PIX) (TV)

Soccer - England - Carabao Cup semi-final first leg - Manchester United v Manchester City Manchester United host Manchester City in the first leg of the Carabao Cup semi-finals.

7 Jan 15:00 ET / 20:00 GMT SOCCER-AFRICA/ (PIX) (TV)

Soccer - African Footballer of Year The winner of the African Footballer of the Year award will be announced at the annual Confederation of African Football gala.

7 Jan 15:00 ET / 20:00 GMT SOCCER-SPAIN-FCB-ATM/PREVIEW (TV)

Soccer - Spanish Super Cup - Barcelona v Atletico Madrid - news conferences & training Barcelona and Atletico Madrid prepare for the second Spanish Super Cup semi-final at the King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah.

8 Jan MOTOR RALLY

MOTOR-RALLY-DAKAR/ (PIX) (TV) Rallying - Dakar Rally

Stage three of the Dakar Rally is a 489-kilometre route starting and finishing in Neom. 7 Jan 10:00 ET / 15:00 GMT

CRICKET CRICKET-TEST-ZAF-ENG/ (PIX)

Cricket-South Africa v England - Second Test South Africa host England in the second test at Newlands in Cape Town

7 Jan 11:00 ET / 16:00 GMT CRICKET-T20-IND-LKA/

Cricket-India v Sri Lanka Twenty20 series India play Sri Lanka in the second Twenty20 International of the three-match series in Indore.

7 Jan 12:30 ET / 17:30 GMT TENNIS

TENNIS-ATPCUP/ (PIX) (TV) Tennis - ATP Cup

Sydney, Brisbane and Perth host the inaugural ATP Cup - a new team competition featuring 24 countries in the buildup to the Australian Open. Rafael Nadal, Dominic Thiem and Novak Djokovic are expected to feature on day six of the event. 8 Jan 19:00 ET / 00:00 GMT

TENNIS-BRISBANE/ Tennis - WTA Premier - Brisbane International

Round two of the Brisbane International. French Open champion Ash Barty leads the field at the Pat Rafter Arena. 8 Jan 20:00 ET / 01:00 GMT

TENNIS-SHENZHEN/ Tennis - WTA International - Shenzhen Open

The WTA hosts the Shenzhen Open - an International event. 8 Jan

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 release date, Get the latest updates including cast in details

ESAF Small Finance Bank files Rs 976-cr IPO papers with Sebi

Ajeet Agarwal to continue to hold additional charge of REC CMD till retirement

FEATURE-Building an inclusive city in Myanmar, one trash alley at a time

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Videos

Latest News

Irish centenary commemoration of British police prompts angry backlash

The Irish government has come under fire from opposition parties and independent members of its minority administration for planning a commemoration of the British police force that fought against Irish independence a century ago.The commem...

UPDATE 4-Japan issues arrest warrant for Ghosn's wife amid efforts to snare him

Japanese prosecutors on Tuesday issued an arrest warrant for Carlos Ghosns wife for alleged perjury, as officials stepped up efforts to bring the fugitive car industry boss back to face trial on financial misconduct charges.The warrant accu...

Rallying-Sainz seizes the lead on day three of the Dakar

Two-times champion Carlos Sainz took over at the top of the Dakar Rally car standings on Tuesday after winning the third stage around the Saudi Arabian desert city of Neom. The Spaniard, driving a Mini buggy, led Toyotas defending champion ...

Russia's Putin makes rare visit to Syria, meets Assad

Russian President Vladimir Putin is visiting Syria where he has held talks with his Syrian counterpart, Bashar al-Assad, in Damascus, Syrian state media and Russias Interfax said on Tuesday.It marks Putins first trip to Syria since he visit...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020