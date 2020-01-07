Left Menu
Report: Lakers to guarantee Howard's contract

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 07-01-2020 23:41 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-01-2020 23:41 IST
Merely an insurance policy at backup center when the season began, the Los Angeles Lakers reportedly will guarantee Dwight Howard's contract for the remainder of the season. The Lakers have until 5 p.m. EST on Tuesday to waive Howard, with ESPN reporting that the team will instead take on the remainder of his $2.56 million non-guaranteed contract through the end of the season.

Howard worked out with the Lakers this offseason, but only after DeMarcus Cousins went down with a torn knee ligament. The club also worked out Joakim Noah and Marreese Speights at the time. Entering this season, Howard had started all but one of his 1,044 games with six teams, including the Lakers in the 2012-13 season. But he has come off the bench in all 36 games he has played this season, providing a spark with energy on defense and with rebounding.

Howard has averaged 7.1 points per game with 6.8 rebounds in 19.5 minutes of action. He delivered five blocked shots in a victory over the Detroit Pistons on Sunday. The 34-year old has averaged 17.0 points and 12.4 rebounds over 16 seasons with the Orlando Magic, Lakers, Houston Rockets, Atlanta Hawks, Charlotte Hornets and Washington Wizards. He is an eight-time All-Star.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

