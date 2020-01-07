Stokes' is golden nugget in our side, says Joe Root

England skipper Joe Root hailed Ben Strokes, who secured a 189 runs victory over South Africa and said that he is a golden nugget in the team. "He makes things happen, he's a golden nugget in our side," ESPN quoted Root as saying.

With this win, England leveled the four-match Test series 1-1. Stokes played a splendid knock of 72 runs in 47 balls in the second innings.

The 29-years-old said that Stokes work very hard on his game and is an inspiration for the young players. "And it's not happened by accident, he works bloody hard and sets a great example to the young guys around in our team as they come into this side, seeing what Test cricket is like and how different it is to county cricket," he said.

Ben Stokes scalped three wickets and restricted the South African side on 248 runs in second innings. "But you can you can throw the ball to Stokes or you can put him in any situation and know he's going to stand up for you," he added.

England will now lock horns with South Africa in the third Test match at Port Elizabeth on January 16 (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.