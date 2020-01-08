Left Menu
Development News Edition

REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 7:30 p.m. GMT/2:30 p.m. ET

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 08-01-2020 00:59 IST
  • |
  • Created: 08-01-2020 00:59 IST
REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 7:30 p.m. GMT/2:30 p.m. ET

Max Verstappen has signed to stay at Red Bull until the end of 2023 in a clear vote of confidence in the former world champions’ Formula One title potential and their Honda partnership. UPCOMING

SOCCER SOCCER-ENGLAND-MUN-MCI/REPORT (PIX) (TV)

Soccer - England - Carabao Cup semi-final first leg - Manchester United v Manchester City Manchester United host Manchester City in the first leg of the Carabao Cup semi-finals. 7 Jan 15:00 ET / 20:00 GMT

SOCCER-AFRICA/ (PIX) (TV) Soccer - African Footballer of Year

The winner of the African Footballer of the Year award will be announced at the annual Confederation of African Football gala. 7 Jan 15:00 ET / 20:00 GMT

SOCCER-SPAIN-FCB-ATM/PREVIEW (TV) Soccer - Spanish Super Cup - Barcelona v Atletico Madrid - news conferences & training

Barcelona and Atletico Madrid prepare for the second Spanish Super Cup semi-final at the King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah. Jan 8

SOCCER-SPAIN-VAL-MAD/REPORT (PIX) Soccer - Spanish Super Cup - Valencia v Real Madrid

Valencia play Real Madrid in the first Spanish Super Cup semi-final at the King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah. 8 Jan 14:00 ET / 19:00 GMT

TENNIS TENNIS-ATPCUP/ (PIX) (TV)

Tennis - ATP Cup Sydney, Brisbane and Perth host the inaugural ATP Cup - a new team competition featuring 24 countries in the buildup to the Australian Open. Rafael Nadal, Dominic Thiem and Novak Djokovic are expected to feature on day six of the event.

8 Jan 19:00 ET / 00:00 GMT TENNIS-BRISBANE/

Tennis - WTA Premier - Brisbane International Round two of the Brisbane International. French Open champion Ash Barty leads the field at the Pat Rafter Arena. 8 Jan 20:00 ET / 01:00 GMT

TENNIS-SHENZHEN/ Tennis - WTA International - Shenzhen Open The WTA hosts the Shenzhen Open - an International event.

Jan 8 MOTORSPORTS

MOTOR-RALLY-DAKAR/ (PIX) (TV) Rallying - Dakar Rally

Stage four of the Dakar Rally is a 676-kilometre route from Neom to Al-'Ula. 8 Jan 10:00 ET / 15:00 GMT

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE FOOTBALL-NFL-NOTEBOOK

Field Level Media-NFL notebook Wrapping up the day in NFL news and notes.

8 Jan 8:45 p.m. ET NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

BASKETBALL-NBA-NOTEBOOK Field Level Media-NBA notebook

News and notes from around the NBA. 8 Jan 9 p.m. ET

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE ICEHOCKEY-NHL-NOTEBOOK

Field Level Media-NHL notebook News and notes from around the NHL

Jan 8

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 3-Japan issues arrest warrant for Ghosn's wife, looks for ways to bring him back

Muthoot finance company MD injured in attack in Kerala

Equitas Small Finance Bank waives non-maintenance charges

Intel's Mobileye demos autonomous car equipped only with cameras, no other sensors

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Videos

Latest News

France deploys 160 soldiers in Iraq amid tensions over Soleimani's killing: Defence Minister

Amid heightened tensions between Iran and the United States, France has stepped up its security in Iraq to ensure safety of its troops deployed in the region. French Defence Minister Florence Parly in a series of tweets said that France wil...

UPDATE 1-Trump says will obey international law on targeting cultural sites

U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday said he would obey international law on avoiding targeting cultural sites in military attacks, walking back a threat he made to Iran days earlier.Trump on Saturday said the United States has targeted 5...

UPDATE 2-Boeing now recommends 737 MAX simulator training for pilots before flight resumption

Boeing Co said on Tuesday it was recommending that airline pilots undergo simulator training before they resume flying the 737 MAX, a shift from its previous position that pilots only needed computer-based training on new software following...

UPDATE 1-Senate Republicans back plan to set up Trump impeachment trial rules

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said on Tuesday he had enough support from his fellow Republicans to set the rules for the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump, dealing a blow to Democrats efforts to call new witnesses against...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020