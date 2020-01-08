REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 7:30 p.m. GMT/2:30 p.m. ET

Max Verstappen has signed to stay at Red Bull until the end of 2023 in a clear vote of confidence in the former world champions’ Formula One title potential and their Honda partnership. UPCOMING

SOCCER SOCCER-ENGLAND-MUN-MCI/REPORT (PIX) (TV)

Soccer - England - Carabao Cup semi-final first leg - Manchester United v Manchester City Manchester United host Manchester City in the first leg of the Carabao Cup semi-finals. 7 Jan 15:00 ET / 20:00 GMT

SOCCER-AFRICA/ (PIX) (TV) Soccer - African Footballer of Year

The winner of the African Footballer of the Year award will be announced at the annual Confederation of African Football gala. 7 Jan 15:00 ET / 20:00 GMT

SOCCER-SPAIN-FCB-ATM/PREVIEW (TV) Soccer - Spanish Super Cup - Barcelona v Atletico Madrid - news conferences & training

Barcelona and Atletico Madrid prepare for the second Spanish Super Cup semi-final at the King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah. Jan 8

SOCCER-SPAIN-VAL-MAD/REPORT (PIX) Soccer - Spanish Super Cup - Valencia v Real Madrid

Valencia play Real Madrid in the first Spanish Super Cup semi-final at the King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah. 8 Jan 14:00 ET / 19:00 GMT

TENNIS TENNIS-ATPCUP/ (PIX) (TV)

Tennis - ATP Cup Sydney, Brisbane and Perth host the inaugural ATP Cup - a new team competition featuring 24 countries in the buildup to the Australian Open. Rafael Nadal, Dominic Thiem and Novak Djokovic are expected to feature on day six of the event.

8 Jan 19:00 ET / 00:00 GMT TENNIS-BRISBANE/

Tennis - WTA Premier - Brisbane International Round two of the Brisbane International. French Open champion Ash Barty leads the field at the Pat Rafter Arena. 8 Jan 20:00 ET / 01:00 GMT

TENNIS-SHENZHEN/ Tennis - WTA International - Shenzhen Open The WTA hosts the Shenzhen Open - an International event.

Jan 8 MOTORSPORTS

MOTOR-RALLY-DAKAR/ (PIX) (TV) Rallying - Dakar Rally

Stage four of the Dakar Rally is a 676-kilometre route from Neom to Al-'Ula. 8 Jan 10:00 ET / 15:00 GMT

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE FOOTBALL-NFL-NOTEBOOK

Field Level Media-NFL notebook Wrapping up the day in NFL news and notes.

8 Jan 8:45 p.m. ET NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

BASKETBALL-NBA-NOTEBOOK Field Level Media-NBA notebook

News and notes from around the NBA. 8 Jan 9 p.m. ET

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE ICEHOCKEY-NHL-NOTEBOOK

Field Level Media-NHL notebook News and notes from around the NHL

Jan 8

