Wanted to gain confidence from first T20I against SL, says Navdeep Saini

After taking two wickets in the first T20I against Sri Lanka, India pacer Navdeep Saini has said that he just wanted to gain confidence from the game and be prepared for any situation in the future. In the match against Sri Lanka, Saini was able to showcase good death bowling skills as he continued to bowl consistent yorkers. His partner Shardul Thakur also left an impression with bowl after scalping three wickets.

This effort by the bowlers helped the Men in Blue restrict Sri Lanka to just 142/7 in the allotted twenty overs. India easily chased down the total with seven wickets in hand and 15 balls to spare. "As soon as the match started, I thought the wicket was flat. I thought I can do well, I was wanted to gain confidence from this match. I bowled good yorkers today. Whenever I have heard Bumrah talk about bowling his yorkers, he always talked accuracy when you try to bowl the ball," Saini told Yuzvendra Chahal on 'Chahal TV'.

"I am very lucky to finally make my debut on Chahal TV. It's all about handling pressure, I took three wickets and all of them came in a crucial time, I am happy," Shardul Thakur said. For India, KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer starred with the bat after playing knocks of 45 and 34 respectively.

Both were not able to stay till the end, and skipper Virat Kohli took the side over the line. Kohli remained unbeaten on 30. India and Sri Lanka will next take on each other in the third T20I of the three-match series on Friday, January 10. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

