Ovechkin, Oshie score two each as Caps defeat Senators

  Reuters
  Washington DC
  Updated: 08-01-2020 08:22 IST
  • Created: 08-01-2020 08:17 IST
Alex Ovechkin and T.J. Oshie each scored two goals as the Washington Capitals defeated the visiting Ottawa Senators 6-1 on Tuesday night. Washington has won three straight games, while the Senators have dropped five in a row (0-4-1). The Capitals scored the game's last six goals -- three each in the second and third periods.

John Carlson and Tom Wilson both added two assists. Washington was coming off a wild 5-4 overtime victory at home over San Jose on Sunday where they became the seventh different NHL team to ever trail by more than one goal in the final minute of regulation and come back to win.

Ilya Samsonov was in goal for the Capitals, and the rookie played well again, stopping 26 of 27 shots. Washington held a 41-27 edge in shots. Ottawa took an early 1-0 lead when Artem Anisimov put a high shot past Samsonov at 5:40 of the first period.

The Capitals didn't need much time to tie it in the second period as Oshie scored from the slot at 1:19. Washington then took a 2-1 lead when Radko Gudas fired a long slap shot past goalie Craig Anderson 8:32 into the period. The Capitals nearly added another goal with about 3:30 left when a shot from Ovechkin trickled right up to the goal line, but the officials didn't rule it was in, and Washington didn't ask for a review.

But Ovechkin made sure of things with 2:45 left in the period by blasting a shot past Anderson on the short side. The shot went up high, and Ovechkin definitively pointed to the net as Washington took a 3-1 lead. Oshie stretched the lead to three goals when he scored 41 seconds into the third period. Lars Eller added another one just under 90 seconds later, and that ended Anderson's night, with Marcus Hogberg coming on.

He gave up Ovechkin's second goal late in the third period.

