Left Menu
Development News Edition

Hamilton's goal lifts Hurricanes over Flyers in OT

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Carolina
  • |
  • Updated: 08-01-2020 08:44 IST
  • |
  • Created: 08-01-2020 08:40 IST
Hamilton's goal lifts Hurricanes over Flyers in OT
Image Credit: Twitter (@NHLCanes)

Dougie Hamilton scored through traffic in overtime to give the Carolina Hurricanes a 5-4 victory against the visiting Philadelphia Flyers on Tuesday night in Raleigh, N.C. Hamilton's goal came 1:56 into overtime as he sent the puck past Flyers defenseman Travis Sanheim, who had lost his stick. The puck also got past goalie Brian Elliott on what was the only shot on goal at either end in overtime.

Hamilton, a high-scoring defenseman selected for the All-Star Game, posted his 14th goal of the season. Earlier, Sanheim scored with 4:11 remaining in regulation to tie the game. It came on one of only three shots for the Flyers in the third period.

After facing a two-goal deficit, the Hurricanes scored four consecutive goals to go ahead less than five minutes into the second period. Lucas Wallmark, Warren Foegele, Jake Gardiner and Joel Edmundson scored in regulation for Carolina. Sebastian Aho had two assists, including one on the winning goal. Gardiner and Foegele also provided assists.

The Hurricanes ended a two-game losing streak and won for only the third time in their past eight games. They have won three of five games on what will be a seven-game homestand. Travis Konecny, Michael Raffl and Nicolas Aube-Kubel had earlier goals for the Flyers, who have lost four games in a row, allowing at least five goals in each game.

Carolina goalie James Reimer stopped 17 shots. Elliott had 28 saves.

Konecny scored 37 seconds into the game, something of a relief for a Philadelphia team that has been disturbed by a series of bad starts in recent games. Raffl's goal made it 2-0 less than nine minutes into the game.

But 43 seconds later, Wallmark converted off a rebound for the Hurricanes. The score was even after Foegele's goal later in the opening period. After a stretch of six straight road games, the Flyers now head home and have just one road game across the next three weeks.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Amul's touching doodle on Australia bushfires will leave you teary-eyed

UPDATE 3-Japan issues arrest warrant for Ghosn's wife, looks for ways to bring him back

Ukrainian airplane with 180 aboard crashes in Iran- Fars

Equitas Small Finance Bank waives non-maintenance charges

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Videos

Latest News

Thunder stay hot with overtime win vs. struggling Nets

Chris Paul scored 28 points and hit two clutch shots in overtime as the surging Oklahoma City Thunder outlasted the slumping Brooklyn Nets 111-103 Tuesday night in New York in the second night of a back-to-back for both teams. The Thunder w...

SPEC INDIA is now ISO/IEC 27001:2013 certified software development company

Ahmedabad Gujarat India Jan 08 ANIPRNewswire SPEC INDIA is ecstatic to announce that they have achieved ISOIEC 270012013 certification in the last quarter of 2019. The company believes that data security is strategically vital to the busine...

WRAPUP 6-Iran missile attacks target U.S. forces in Iraq; Trump says 'All is well!'

Iran launched a missile attack on U.S.-led forces in Iraq in the early hours of Wednesday in retaliation for the U.S. drone strike on an Iranian commander whose killing has raised fears of a wider war in the Middle East. Iran fired more tha...

Ukrainian passenger plane crashes after takeoff in Tehran: Iranian media

Ukrainian passenger plane crashes after takeoff in Tehran Iranian media....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020