Nielsen scores twice, Red Wings rally in third to clip Habs again

  Reuters
  • |
  • Detroit
  • |
  Updated: 08-01-2020 08:57 IST
  • |
  • Created: 08-01-2020 08:54 IST
Image Credit: Wikimedia

Frans Nielsen scored two goals and the host Detroit Red Wings scored three third-period goals to collect their third victory this season over the Montreal Canadiens, 4-3, on Tuesday. Filip Zadina scored what proved to be the game-winner for Detroit, which has only eight other wins besides its victories over the Canadiens. Robby Fabbri also scored for the Wings while Jonathan Bernier made 23 saves.

Nick Suzuki had a goal and an assist for Montreal. Artturi Lehkonen and Victor Mete also scored for the Canadiens, while Charlie Lindgren stopped 26 saves. Montreal scored the only goal of the first period. Lehkonen scored an unassisted shorthanded goal when he stole a Filip Hronek pass in his own zone and slipped a low shot past Bernier on a breakaway.

Montreal made it 2-0 at 6:31 in the second period. The Canadiens had a 5-on-3 opportunity, thanks to two Detroit penalties. Max Domi worked the puck to Suzuki, who tapped in the puck from the side of the net. Ilya Kovalchuk was also credited with an assist. The Red Wings made it a one-goal game again at 12:22 of the period. Nielsen scored his second goal of the season on a rebound. Givani Smith, who also had a rebound attempt, was credited with the first point of his career.

Detroit tied it at 2-all in the first minute of the third period. Dylan Larkin forced a turnover in the Montreal zone. Tyler Bertuzzi then fed the puck to Fabbri in the slot. Fabbri's shot banged off the inside of the goalpost and into the net. Mete and his team caught a break to put Montreal back on top at 6:13 of the third. He was trying to pass the puck from the right circle. It deflected off Hronek's skate and past Bernier.

Nielsen got behind the defense off a feed from Mike Green at 11:19 to tie it again. Nielsen backhanded the puck past the prone Lindgren. Zadina gave Detroit its first lead with 3:52 remaining. Adam Erne shoveled the puck from behind the net to Zadina in front, who wristed it past Lindgren's right pad.

