Blues top Sharks, snap three-game winless streak

  St. Louis
  08-01-2020
  • Created: 08-01-2020 09:19 IST
Image Credit: Twitter (@StLouisBlues)

Goaltender Jordan Binnington stopped 27 of 29 shots and the St. Louis Blues defeated the visiting San Jose Sharks, 3-2, on Tuesday night. The loss could be especially painful for the Sharks since captain Logan Couture exited the game in the second period with a left leg injury. He needed helped getting off the ice after getting checked into the end boards by Blues defenseman Vince Dunn.

Tyler Bozak, Ivan Barbashev and David Perron scored for the Blues, who snapped a three-game winless streak. Timo Meier and Erik Karlsson scored for the Sharks and Aaron Dell made 24 saves.

The Blues outshot the Sharks 10-5 in the scoreless first period and applied late pressure without breaking through. San Jose reversed the game's momentum early in the second period, forcing Binnington to stop Couture and Kevin Labanc on point-blank shots.

Then Bozak scored the game's first goal off the rush 5:39 into the second period. He took a drop pass from Alexander Steen, cut to his right toward the slot and beat Dell with a snapshot. Barbashev made it 2-0 just 80 seconds later. After Dell thwarted his breakaway bid, Barbashev looped back toward the net to convert Oskar Sundqvist's pass from the left corner.

The Sharks cut the lead to 2-1 on Meier's power-play goal 2:14 into the third period. He scored from the right circle from Karlsson's feed from the blue line. Meier has four goals and three assists in his past six games.

Perron pushed the Blues lead back to 3-1 by scoring off a face-off win by Ryan O'Reilly. Perron has six goals and eight assists in his last 10 games. A potential fourth Blues goal, scored by Jordan Kyrou off the rush, was negated when San Jose's challenge proved he was offside.

The Sharks cut the lead to 3-2 with a shorthanded goal when O'Reilly accidentally poked the puck into his own net after Karlsson tried to bank it into the net off the back of Binnington's skates.

