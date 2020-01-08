Tom Latham sustains fracture to his right pinky finger

Opening batsman Tom Latham has sustained a fracture to his right pinky finger, New Zealand Cricket (NZC) confirmed on Wednesday. Now the batter will require approximately four weeks of rehabilitation.

The injury had occurred on the fourth day of the third Test in Sydney against Australia when Latham took the final catch before the Australian declaration. The 27-year-old will now hope to recover in time for the upcoming ODI and T20I series against India. The Kiwis would be announcing their squad for the matches against India next week.

Latham's injury has added to the side's injury concerns. Till now, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult, Matt Henry are dealing with injuries. "Lockie Ferguson (right calf-strain) has returned to running and performing bowling drills. He will continue to progress over the next couple of weeks with the potential to return to domestic cricket early next month," New Zealand coach Gary Stead said in an official statement.

"Trent Boult has been resting his broken right-hand and will return to bowling later this week. He'll be touch-and-go to be available for the Indian T20 series later this month and we will continue to monitor him closely over the next few weeks," he added. The coach revealed that Kane Williamson is regaining his health after being struck down by Influenza A.

"Matt Henry has had his broken left-thumb splinted and will require around a month for it to fully heal. In this time he will still be able to practise bowling and will look at a return to play early next month," Stead said. "Kane, Henry and Mitch are regaining their health after being struck down with Influenza A and will continue be monitored as they slowly rebuild their strength and fitness," he added.

New Zealand and India will face each other in five T20Is, three ODIs and two Tests. The first T20I will be played on January 24 at Auckland. (ANI)

