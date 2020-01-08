Left Menu
Development News Edition

Iniyan finishes second in German chess tourney

  • PTI
  • |
  • Chennai
  • |
  • Updated: 08-01-2020 12:00 IST
  • |
  • Created: 08-01-2020 12:00 IST
Iniyan finishes second in German chess tourney

Iniyan finishes second in German chess tourney Chennai, Jan 7 (PTI): India's P Iniyan scored seven points to finish second in the Stauffer Open chess tournament held in Germany recently. In a field of over 200 players from about 15 countries, the Tamil Nadu player registered six wins, two draws and suffered a loss to finish with seven points.

After suffering a loss in the second round, Iniyan posted five wins and drew two games. The organisers used a pairing system known as accelerated pairing where players have to face only tough opponents from the start, Iniyan's father Panneerselvam said.

Iniyan, who is part of the camp here for young Indian players conducted by Russian Grand Master Vladimir Kramnik and former world championship finalist Boris Gelfand, said he was happy with the result but a win in the final game would have been better. The Tamil Nadu player said he was looking forward to the camp.

"I hope to learn a lot there and excited to meet former world champion Kramnik again and World Championship Challenger Gelfand," he added..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Amul's touching doodle on Australia bushfires will leave you teary-eyed

Ukrainian airplane with 180 aboard crashes in Iran- Fars

UPDATE 3-Japan issues arrest warrant for Ghosn's wife, looks for ways to bring him back

Equitas Small Finance Bank waives non-maintenance charges

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Videos

Latest News

ICC names match officials for U19 Cricket World Cup

The International Cricket Council ICC on Wednesday announced the names of match officials for the U19 Cricket World Cup 2020, which will be staged in South Africa from January 17 to February 9. New Zealands Wayne Knights and Ravindra Wimala...

Iran will welcome any Indian peace initiative for de-escalating its tensions with US: Iranian Envoy

Iran will welcome any peace initiative by India for de-escalating its tensions with the US after the killing of Iranian military commander Qasem Soleimani, the Iranian envoy here said on Wednesday. His comments come hours after Iran launche...

Banks, financial institutions affected by strike in Tripura

The strike called by trade unions evoked a mixed response in BJP-ruled Tripura where banks and offices of financial institutions remained shut in most places on Wednesday, even as train services and vehicles operated as usual. Shops and ma...

Day after clash, 25 members of ABVP and NSUI booked;no arrests

At least 25 members of the ABVP and NSUI were booked by the Ahmedabad police on Wednesday on the charges of rioting and assault, a day after a clash between the two student unions left four activists from both the sides injured. The NSUI h...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020