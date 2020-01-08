Iniyan finishes second in German chess tourney Chennai, Jan 7 (PTI): India's P Iniyan scored seven points to finish second in the Stauffer Open chess tournament held in Germany recently. In a field of over 200 players from about 15 countries, the Tamil Nadu player registered six wins, two draws and suffered a loss to finish with seven points.

After suffering a loss in the second round, Iniyan posted five wins and drew two games. The organisers used a pairing system known as accelerated pairing where players have to face only tough opponents from the start, Iniyan's father Panneerselvam said.

Iniyan, who is part of the camp here for young Indian players conducted by Russian Grand Master Vladimir Kramnik and former world championship finalist Boris Gelfand, said he was happy with the result but a win in the final game would have been better. The Tamil Nadu player said he was looking forward to the camp.

"I hope to learn a lot there and excited to meet former world champion Kramnik again and World Championship Challenger Gelfand," he added..

