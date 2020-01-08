Left Menu
Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Golden Rhule: Panthers land coach for $60 million

Matt Rhule will be head coach of the Carolina Panthers in 2020. The Panthers announced Rhule agreed to a deal that is reportedly worth up to $70 million. Tennis: American trio reign supreme in Brisbane, head to quarter-finals

Americans Madison Keys, Alison Riske and Danielle Collins advanced to the quarter-finals of the Brisbane Open after all three recorded straight sets victories in Wednesday's singles matches. Riske became the first player to book her spot in the quarter-finals with a 6-3 6-4 win over the Czech Republic's Barbora Strycova. Former champion Sharapova to get Australian Open wildcard

Former world number one Maria Sharapova will be awarded a world card to play in this month's Australian Open, the organizers of the year's first Grand Slam said on Wednesday. The 32-year-old Russian is currently ranked 147th in the world after a season in which a long-standing shoulder injury restricted her to eight tournaments. NBA roundup: Anthony, Blazers rally past Raptors

Carmelo Anthony made a tiebreaking shot with 4.1 seconds remaining, and the visiting Portland Trail Blazers rallied to defeat the Toronto Raptors 101-99 on Tuesday night. Damian Lillard, who tied the game for Portland on a 3-pointer with 38.5 seconds to play, had 20 points -- 18 in the second half -- and nine assists. Anthony finished with a game-high 28 points. Official overseeing Tokyo Olympics ceremonies punished for 'power harassment': media

An official at Japan's largest advertising agency Dentsu Group Inc, who was a key figure in creating the opening and closing ceremonies of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, has been punished for "power harassment", local media reported on Wednesday. Dentsu penalized creative director Kaoru Sugano, 42, last month after complaints from an employee of a business partner, daily newspaper Asahi Shimbun reported without detailing the incident or punishment. NHL roundup: McDavid nets 4 points, Oilers snap Leafs' streak

Connor McDavid had a dazzling goal and three assists, and the visiting Edmonton Oilers snapped the Toronto Maple Leafs' 10-game point streak with a 6-4 win on Monday night. McDavid's goal put the game away at 11:26 of the third. He entered the zone one-on-one with defenseman Morgan Rielly looking as if he intended to pass, then sharply juked left, scooted by Rielly and finished in the top left corner. Tennis: Bouchard, Cornet knock out seeds in Auckland

Wildcard Eugenie Bouchard showed she may have turned a corner as she attempts to resurrect her career with victory over eighth seed Caroline Garcia, while Alize Cornet beat world number 15 Petra Martic at the Auckland Classic on Wednesday. Former world number one singles players Serena Williams and Caroline Wozniacki also breezed into the semi-finals of the doubles after they thumped top seeds Caroline Dolehide and Johanna Larsson 6-2 6-1 in just 52 minutes. Tennis: 'It happened accidentally,' says Tsitsipas after racket swipe hurts dad

Stefanos Tsitsipas said he did not mean to hit his father and coach Apostolos with a racket swipe in a mid-match fit of rage during Tuesday's ATP Cup loss to Australia's Nick Kyrgios. The Greek 21-year-old, ranked sixth in the world, lost 7-6(7) 6-7(3) 7-6(5) and took out his frustration after losing the opening set tiebreak with two racket swipes near the team bench, the second of which bruised his father's arm. Top 25 roundup: No. 12 Maryland stymies No. 11 Ohio State

Anthony Cowan Jr. had 20 points to lead 12th-ranked Maryland to a 67-55 victory over visiting No. 11 Ohio State in a Big Ten game on Tuesday night in College Park, Md. The Terrapins (13-2, 3-1) won their third straight behind staunch defense and some timely 3-point shooting. Maryland was 8 of 18 (44.4 percent) behind the arc, while limiting the Buckeyes (11-4, 1-3) to 31.3 percent shooting, including just 5 of 27 from 3-point range. Cowboys make McCarthy's hiring official

The Dallas Cowboys will introduce Mike McCarthy on Wednesday as the ninth head coach in team history. Reports circulated Monday that McCarthy would take over for Jason Garrett, whose contract was not renewed, but the Cowboys waited until Tuesday to make it official.

