Sydney Sixers defeat Adelaide Strikers by two wickets in BBL

Sydney Sixers defeated Adelaide Strikers by two wickets in the ongoing Big Bash League (BBL) at Adelaide Oval on Wednesday.

  • Updated: 08-01-2020 14:36 IST
Adelaide Strikers player Rashid Khan (Photo/Big Bash League Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Sydney Sixers defeated Adelaide Strikers by two wickets in the ongoing Big Bash League (BBL) at Adelaide Oval on Wednesday. Chasing 136, Sixers delivered a team performance and chased the target in 18.4 overs with eight balls to spare. James Vince and Tom Curran scored 27 and 21 runs respectively.

Both the openers Josh Philippe (8) and Justin Avendano (11) were departed by Michael Neser. Skipper Daniel Hughes and Vince added 32-run for the third wicket partnership. The former was departed by Rashid Khan after scoring 17 runs. Jordan Silk joined Vince in the middle and stitched a partnership of 28-run before the latter was scalped by Rashid.

Jack Edwards (0) and Silk (16) were then picked by Rashid, reducing the side at 83/6 in 12.1 overs. Rashid scripted his third hat-trick in the shortest format of the game as he dismissed Vince, Edwards, and Silk on successive deliveries. At that time, Strikers were 53 runs short of the winning total. Jackson Bird and Tom Curran then build of 27-run for the seventh wicket. Curran played a 21-run knock off 20 balls.

Bird and Josh Hazlewood built a winning stand of 13-run to reach the total of 137/8. Tom Curran was awarded the player of the match for his all-round performance. Earlier, Sixers won the toss and invited Strikers to bat first. Strikers posted a below-par total of 135 runs in their 20 overs.

Jake Weatherald (47) and skipper Alex Carey (32) added crucial runs to the scoreboard and were the only two batsmen who scored some respectable runs. The team suffered an early blow as Phil Salt (9) was dismissed early in the innings by Jackson Bird. Matthew Short joined Weatherald in the middle and added a 25-run partnership for the second wicket.

Short (7) was caught in front of the wickets by pacer Ben Dwarshuis, reducing the side at 40/2 in 4.6 overs. Weatherald and Carey then stitched a partnership of 39-run, the highest of the innings, for the third wicket. The former was sent back to the pavilion by Tom Curran in the 10th over.

Jonathan Wells (7), Michael Neser (2), Rashid Khan (0) failed to score big runs on the scoreboard. Carey was caught at mid-off by Curran off Dwarshuis in the 17th over. Except for Cameron Valente (12), no other batsman was able to reach the double-figure mark in the lower order.

For Sixers, Tom Curran bagged four wickets while Dwarshuis and Lloyd Pope clinched two wickets each. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

