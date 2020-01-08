Parupalli Kashyap crashes out of Malaysia Masters

Indian shuttler Parupalli Kashyap on Wednesday crashed out of Malaysia Masters after losing in a first-round match. Kashyap faced a straight-game defeat at the hands of Momota 17-21, 16-21 in a match that lasted 43 minutes.

Meanwhile, PV Sindhu advanced to the second round of the tournament. In a 35 minutes long match, she defeated Russia's Evgeniya Kosetskaya 21-15, 21-13. Earlier in the day, Saina Nehwal qualified for the second round after defeating Lianne Tan 21-15, 21-17.

Sai Praneeth was knocked out of the tournament in the first round. The 27-year-old faced a straight-game defeat at the hands of Denmark's Rasmus Gemke 11-21, 15-21. On Tuesday, Indian doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty crashed out of Malaysia Masters after losing to Malaysia's Ong Yew Sin and Teo Ee Yi. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

