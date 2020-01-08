Left Menu
Now no need to pay for using amenities at SAI Aurangabad

  • Aurangabad
  • Updated: 08-01-2020 18:06 IST
Players and sports lovers will not have to pay for using the amenities at the Sports Authority of India's (SAI) Aurangabad centre henceforth, a senior official said here on Wednesday. The decision to this effect was taken by Union Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju and it will be implemented in Aurangabad and Mumbai immediately, SAI's Regional Director Sushmita Jyotsi told reporters.

The facilities will now be made available free of cost for all between 10 am and 4 pm, but before and after that time will be reserved for players' practice only, she said. "SAI centres used to take certain amount of fee for training or giving the centre on rent for organising sports events. Now, no charges will be taken from anyone", Jyotsi said.

Asked about moving the kabaddi and gymnastic training centre from Aurangabad, the official said, "There are no such orders, but the government is focusing on medal-oriented games." Jyotsi also said that a new 300-bed hostel has been sanctioned for the SAI's Aurangabad centre. "A 300-bed hostel has been approved for Aurangabad centre and for that purpose, Rs 30 crore have been sanctioned by the government," she said adding that Rs 62 lakh have also been sanctioned to improve other amenities.

"We have also received Rs 67 lakh funds for modernising amenities for the weightlifting game here," she added..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

