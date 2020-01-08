Sports News Roundup: Ajayi joins MLS esports team; Lightning rout Canucks for 8th straight win and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Former NFL running back Ajayi joins MLS esports team

Former National Football League player Jay Ajayi traded in his helmet for a video game controller as the London-born running back was named this week as the official esports player for Major League Soccer's Philadelphia Union. Ajayi, who won a Super Bowl with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2018, is the first NFL player to become a professional gamer and will represent the Union for the 2020 eMLS Cup campaign starting on Friday.

NHL roundup: Lightning rout Canucks for 8th straight win

Six different players scored in Tampa Bay's six-goal second period, Carter Verhaeghe tallied his first career hat trick and the Lightning routed the visiting Vancouver Canucks 9-2 on Tuesday night. Tampa Bay tied its franchise record for goals and extended its winning streak to a season-high eight games, the club's longest since a 10-game stretch last February.

Nadal made to sweat by Nishioka, Djokovic has it easy

World number one Rafael Nadal won a battle of attrition against fellow left-hander Yoshihito Nishioka of Japan 7-6(4) 6-4 to seal Spain's spot in the final eight of the inaugural ATP Cup in Perth on Wednesday. Meanwhile, his long-time rival, world number two Novak Djokovic, had an easier outing in Brisbane, strolling past Chile's Cristian Garin 6-3 6-3 to stay undefeated in the new year and to ensure Serbia will travel to Sydney for the knockouts having won all three of their ties.

Tennis: American trio reign supreme in Brisbane, head to quarter-finals

Americans Madison Keys, Alison Riske, and Danielle Collins advanced to the quarter-finals of the Brisbane Open after all three recorded straight-sets victories in Wednesday's singles matches. Riske became the first player to book her spot in the quarter-finals with a 6-3 6-4 win over the Czech Republic's Barbora Strycova.

NBA roundup: Anthony, Blazers rally past Raptors

Carmelo Anthony made a tiebreaking shot with 4.1 seconds remaining, and the visiting Portland Trail Blazers rallied to defeat the Toronto Raptors 101-99 on Tuesday night. Damian Lillard, who tied the game for Portland on a 3-pointer with 38.5 seconds to play, had 20 points -- 18 in the second half -- and nine assists. Anthony finished with a game-high 28 points.

Olympics: St Moritz lake iced up but balmy weather shortens Alpine run

St Moritz prides itself as the birthplace of modern winter sports but the Swiss city has been hit by warm weather and had to wait until days before the Lausanne 2020 winter Youth Olympics to confirm its lake is iced up and ready for speed skating events. St Moritz hosted two editions of the winter Games -- in 1928 and 1948 - and its lake is to again be a major sports attraction of the Lausanne Youth Games starting on Thursday.

Federer, Nadal, and Serena to play in exhibition to raise funds for bushfire relief

Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, and Serena Williams are among a number of players who will feature in an exhibition match ahead of this month's Australian Open to raise funds for bushfire relief efforts, organizers announced on Wednesday. Hundreds of fires have scorched more than 10.3 million hectares (25.5 million acres) of land -- an area the size of South Korea -- killing 26 people and an estimated 500 million animals and destroying over 1,000 homes.

IOC to discuss Tokyo 2020 Russian athletes after CAS decision

The International Olympic Committee will not discuss the details of Russian athletes' participation at the Tokyo 2020 Games until after a final ruling from the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), the IOC said on Wednesday. The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) in December banned the country's colors and anthem from events, including the Olympics, for four years as punishment for having provided it with doctored laboratory data.

Tennis: Bouchard, Cornet knock out seeds in Auckland

Wildcard Eugenie Bouchard showed she may have turned a corner as she attempts to resurrect her career with victory over eighth seed Caroline Garcia, while Alize Cornet beat world number 15 Petra Martic at the Auckland Classic on Wednesday. Former world number one singles players Serena Williams and Caroline Wozniacki also breezed into the semi-finals of the doubles after they thumped top seeds Caroline Dolehide and Johanna Larsson 6-2 6-1 in just 52 minutes.

Top 25 roundup: No. 12 Maryland stymies No. 11 Ohio State

Anthony Cowan Jr. had 20 points to lead 12th-ranked Maryland to a 67-55 victory over visiting No. 11 Ohio State in a Big Ten game on Tuesday night in College Park, Md. The Terrapins (13-2, 3-1) won their third straight behind staunch defense and some timely 3-point shooting. Maryland was 8 of 18 (44.4 percent) behind the arc while limiting the Buckeyes (11-4, 1-3) to 31.3 percent shooting, including just 5 of 27 from 3-point range.

