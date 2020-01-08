Cricket-England's Anderson ruled out of S. Africa series with rib injury
England pace bowler James Anderson has been ruled out of the final two tests of their four-match series against South Africa due to a rib injury, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said on Wednesday. Anderson sustained a left rib injury in England's 189-run win in the second test at Newlands and underwent an MRI scan in Cape Town on Wednesday.
"England seamer James Anderson has been ruled out of the remainder of the Test series against South Africa," the ECB said in a statement https://www.ecb.co.uk/news/1563953?utm_source=TWITTER&utm_medium=englandcricket&utm_content=100001095162437%2B&utm_campaign=England+in+South+Africa+2019%2F20. Anderson, England's top test wicket-taker, returned to the test side following a lengthy layoff due to a calf injury last year and claimed five wickets in the first innings at Cape Town and two in the second before pulling up injured.
Victory helped England level the series at 1-1 ahead of the third test that begins in Port Elizabeth on Jan. 16.
